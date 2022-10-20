Blockchain Technology Market Size Worth US$ 3,273.83 Bn by 2032 – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —

According to market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact.MR, sales of blockchain technology is projected to expand at a CAGR of 84% in terms of value during the period of assessment. Moreover, the report estimates that the market for blockchain technology is likely to surpass US$ 3,273.83 Bn by end of 2032.

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing digitalization across the BFSI sector. Furthermore, the growing use of contactless blockchain digital ticketing at various events is expected to drive the market. Growing use of cryptocurrency worldwide is also anticipated to drive market growth. This is because cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and bitcoin, operate on blockchain technology. The demand for cryptocurrency is increasing due to benefits, such as easy transactions, inflation hedge, and enhanced security.

The DHS is funding startups to conduct research and development to explore new approaches to cyber security using blockchain technology. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period. The growing online sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to create the demand for blockchain technology among e-commerce companies. E-commerce companies use this technology for the supply chain management.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global market for blockchain technology to reach US$ 7.36 Bn by 2022-end.

Financial services to account for 39% of global blockchain technology market revenue

By enterprise size, over 3/5th of global revenue to be contributed by large enterprises

By application, payments to account for over 42% revenue share in 2022 and beyond

Based on cloud, public cloud to dominate the market, accumulating over 60% revenue

“The growing demand for blockchain across the government sector due to benefits, such as protection of sensitive data, reduced cost, and improved efficiency is projected to drive the market growth.” opines a Senior Research analyst

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the blockchain technology market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Some prominent manufacturers of blockchain technology are IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., The Linux Foundation, BTL Group Ltd., Chain, Inc., Circle Internet Financial Ltd., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Digital Asset Holdings, LLC, and Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI). Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

In May 2021, Circle Internet Financial Ltd., a blockchain technology provider, announced that it raised USD 440 million in funding from strategic and institutional investors. The company used this funding for organizational development and market expansion. The legalization of cryptocurrency in countries, such as Ukraine and El Salvador, is expected to create new opportunities for market growth.

Key Market Segments in Blockchain Technology Industry Research

By Type Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

By Component Application & Solution Infrastructure & Protocols Middleware

By Application Digital Identity Exchanges Payments Smart Contracts Supply Chain Management Others

By Enterprise Size Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

By End Use Financial Services Government Healthcare Media & Entertainment Retail Transportation & Logistics Travel Others



