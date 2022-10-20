High-Frequency Trading Server Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2022 – 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

High-Frequency Trading Server Industry Overview

The global High-Frequency Trading Server Market size is expected to reach USD 501.0 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2028, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. In the trading industry, servers play a pivotal role in reducing tick-to-trade delays; this is driving the product demand. Furthermore, with improvements in server technology over the years, high-frequency trading (HFT) servers, in particular, have witnessed several advancements in terms of processor technology, which is creating opportunities for industry growth. These advancements are fueled by the need to track stock markets where every nanosecond counts and are expected to become an indispensable element of the finance sector over the coming years.

Increased adoption of algorithmic trading in global financial markets has encouraged companies in the financial sector to opt for high-speed transactions. Technological advancements, such as integrating AI and social media feeds with electronic trading, are expected to drive the demand for high-speed trading transactions. Thus, the demand for low-latency trading servers has increased tremendously among the derivatives, quantitative, and proprietary trading firms. Asia Pacific has become one of the new revenue pockets for market growth.

High-Frequency Trading Server Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global high-frequency trading server market on the basis of processor, form factor, application, and region:

Based on the Processor Insights, the market is segmented into X-86-based, ARM-based and Non-x86-based (MIPS, Imagination).

The x-86 segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 80% in 2020. The segment growth can be attributed to the large-scale adoption of x-86 core processors and industry dependency on software code based on the x-86 architecture.

The x86 processors are compatible with high-computing applications, such as data analytics workloads and AI that perform computing executions at a faster rate. These product attributes allow financial service providers to perform trading transactions at low latency.

Based on the Form Factor Insights, the market is segmented into 1U, 2U, 4U, and Others (3U, 5U, 6U, 7U)

The 2U segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 42% in 2020 and will expand further at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. 2U form factor allows SMEs to scale up IT infrastructure at a lower cost.

The 4U servers segment is anticipated to register the second-highest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of virtualized data centers.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Equity Trading, Forex Markets, Commodity Markets and Others (Bonds and Other Derivatives).

In terms of revenue, the equity trading segment accounted for the largest market share of over 41% in 2020.

Foreign Exchange (FOREX) market is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2028. The success of equity trading has influenced the adoption of HFT in forex markets, creating avenues for growth.

High-Frequency Trading Server Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly consolidated with a limited number of players possessing strong distribution networks worldwide. Market participants focus on a combination of organic and inorganic growth approaches to sustain competition.

Some prominent players in the global High-Frequency Trading Server market include

ASA Computers, Inc.

Blackcore Technologies

Business Systems International Ltd.

CIARA

Dell

HP Enterprise Development LP

Hypershark Technologies

Lenovo

Penguin Computing

Super Micro

Tyrone Systems

XENON Systems Pty Ltd.

