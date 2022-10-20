Tijus Academy – Best OET Coaching in Kerala.

Kerala, India, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Tiju’s Academy delivers OET Online and Offline training in Kerala, India. We provide the best OET coaching classes with flexible and convenient timing as per the OET candidates. We deliver the OET Online courses the same as OET Offline Courses because we provide individual attention for all OET four modules, making us the best OET & IELTS training centre in Kerala, India.

Students/ professionals can select their convenient TIJUS Academy is one of the best OET centre in Kerala. TIJUS Academy assists OET aspirants with simplified learning techniques and OET Online Training. We help the candidates to reach their dream destination with the help of OET passionate and skilled online OET mentors with fewer efforts and simple OET techniques. TIJUS OET Online training centre provides individual attention to each and every one of our candidates. Expert and well experienced OET trainers are our big assets of us.

However, OET is not much easy to crack but it is going to be easy with our Online OET coaching. Our dedicated trainers give assistance in all four aspects of the OET Exam – reading, listening speaking and writing. Unlimited letter correction & speaking module is one of our major specialities of us. We also have the reading & listening tip sessions. Our grammar sessions are led by Mr Tiju Antony, director of TIJUS Academy and the author of the English grammar book “The Nuances Of English grammar”. Updated materials & frequent mock tests are an added advantage to our candidates.
We help our OET students to achieve better grades in their OET Exams and fulfil their dreams. TIJUS OET Online Training Academy, the best OET Online Training centre in Kerala, India helps professionals to start a new chapter in your life.

 

Address
Revathy Complex, East of Budha Junction, Mavelikara, Alappuzha, Kerala, 690101
See Direction

Contact Details
Mail: mail@tijusacademy.com

tijusacademy@gmail.com

Phone / Whatsapp:
+91 9539259910

Opening Hours
Monday-Friday
09:00 a.m – 07:00 p.m

