Revenue From Sales Of Surimi Market To Exhibit Prominent Growth During 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Surimi. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Surimi Market across various industries and regions.

Latest released report on the global surimi market by Fact.MR estimates that sales accounted for US$ 3.2 Bn in 2021, with the market projected to expand more than 1.8X by 2031.

The surimi market witnessed a favourable demand-supply scenario from 2016 to 2020 due to stable global production and rising demand. Demand for surimi is expected to continue to rise from the food service and food manufacturing sector, and also among consumers who prefer to cook at home.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Surimi market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Surimi

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Surimi, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Surimi Market. The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product developments, policy & regulatory landscape, revenue generation, and sales in the surimi market across the globe.

Key Segments Covered in Surimi Industry Survey

By Species Fish Surimi Alaskan Pollock Atlantic Cod Tilapia Black Bass Others Meat Surimi Pork Surimi Beef Surimi

By Form Fresh Surimi Whole Fillet Processed Surimi Canned Frozen Whole Fillet

By Sales Channel Direct Sales of Surimi Indirect Sales of Surimi Modern Trade Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Other Retail Formats

By Application Food Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Animal Feed Pet Food Food Service Retail



Competition Landscape

Surimi is commonly used in foodservice and food manufacturing industries to prepare seafood such as crab sticks, fish sticks, and crab flakes, among others. Because of high demand for and application of surimi, top companies in the surimi market are focusing on increasing their distribution networks to reach a bigger consumer base.

This is increasingly prevalent among major manufacturers who want to expand their global footprint. Top frozen brands are focusing on acquiring smaller brands to enhance their distribution network and manufacturing capacity. For instance, the acquisition of Creative Seafood by Viciunai Group was aimed at strengthening its presence in France.

In 2021, The Russian Fishery Company (RFC) signed contracts to supply majority surimi to top Russian producers of surimi products, such as Vichinai Group, Meridian and Santa Bremor, among others

In 2021, Trident Seafoods, based in Seattle, teamed up with celebrity chef Nancy Fullerto to promote the company’s newly launched Louis Kemp surimi fish products.

Similar recent developments related to companies offering surimi have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Moreover, through improved product development and advances in technological approaches, MFRD has continued to promote greater use of fisheries by-catch and low-value species through training and extension activities, and is providing technical assistance to the market in South East Asia. Primary goals include analyzing the status of demersal fishery resources as surimi raw materials in the region, empowering member countries, as well as future exploration plans of the surimi industry in the region.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 91% of the North American market in 2021, supported by increased production of Alaska Pollock-sourced surimi.

According to Fact.MR analysis, China is estimated to account for more than 59% of the East Asian market share in 2021, driven by increased demand from the foodservice industry.

Spain is one of the prominent countries in the European market with a share of 18.4% in 2021, on the back of increased imports of surimi base.

Fish surimi is estimated to account for 86.9% market share in 2021, on the back of its nutritional properties and high-quality protein content.

Fresh surimi reflects approximately 57.8% of the market in 2021, but processed surimi is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate at 7.8% CAGR through 2031.

“Key players operating in the global market are investing in research & development facilities for new product developments. Manufacturers are focusing on sustainable farming of surimi,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Innovative Manufacturing Technologies to Improve Production of Surimi

Manufacturing technologies are being improved in order to reduce the cost of surimi production. As a result, overall price of products is reducing. Since the commercialization of surimi technology in 1959, when the cryostabilisation technique was discovered, surimi processing has seen a number of breakthroughs. Major innovations in surimi processing include maximization of recovery using pH-modified protein and decanter centrifugation solubilization for all fish species.

Protease inhibitors and TGase for gel enhancement, modified starch for freeze-thaw resilience, improved pasteurization and packing for extended shelf-life, and nonconventional heat-setting techniques are all new innovations in surimi processing.

