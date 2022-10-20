Orthopedic Implants Market Is Expected To Be Valued At US$ 468 Million By 2032

The latest industry analysis on Orthopedic Implants Market provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on Orthopedic Implants Market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The detailed research report on the global (Orthopedic Implants Market) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

Key players

  • Smith & Nehpew Plc.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Stryker Corporation
  • DePuy Synthes
  • Exatech Inc.
  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  • CeramTec
  • ConforMIS
  • Lima Corporate S.p.A

Key Orthopedic Implants Market Survey Highlights and Projections

  • MR analysis provides Orthopedic Implants Market demand-supply assessment, revealing Orthopedic Implants Market sales to grow from 2022 to 2032
  • The report provides sales outlook on Orthopedic Implants Market, opining Orthopedic Implants Market revenues to register a High CAGR during 2022-2032
  • Sales Channel will remain the largest category on the basis of retail, holding market share
  • Orthopedic Implants Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Orthopedic Implants Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth
  • Japan and South Korea Orthopedic Implants Market demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground

  • In Dec 2021, DePuy Synthes, a division of Johnson & Johnson has announced the acquisition of OrthoSpin through its Synthes GmbH affiliate. OrthoSpin, based in Israel, creates a robot-assisted external fixation system for orthopaedic treatments.
  • In January 2022, Stryker announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Vocera Communications, Inc. for $79.25 per share, or a total equity value of approximately $2.97 billion and a total enterprise value of approximately $3.09 billion (including convertible notes).

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Orthopedic Implants Market Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on Orthopedic Implants Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players
  • Orthopedic Implants Market Historical volume analysis: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Orthopedic Implants Market
  • Orthopedic Implants Market Category & segment level analysis: Fact.MR’s Orthopedic Implants Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.
  • Orthopedic Implants Market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Orthopedic Implants Market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior
  • Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

What insights does the Orthopedic Implants Market report provide to the readers?

  • Orthopedic Implants Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Orthopedic Implants Market
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Orthopedic Implants Market in detail.

Key Segments Covered in the Orthopedic Implants Industry Report

  • By Type

    • Orthopedic Implants for Hip Reconstruction
      • Total Hip Reconstruction
      • Partial Hip Reconstruction
      • Revision Implants
    • Orthopedic Implants for Knee Reconstruction
      • Total Knee Reconstruction
      • Partial Knee Reconstruction
      • Revision Implants
    • Orthopedic Implants for Shoulder Implants
      • Anatomical Shoulder Prosthetics
      • Reverse Shoulder Prosthetics

  • By Fixation Type

    • Cement Orthopedic Implants
    • Cementless Orthopedic Implants
    • Hybrid Orthopedic Implants

  • By End User

    • Orthopedic Implants for Hospitals
    • Orthopedic Implants for Orthopedic Clinics
    • Orthopedic Implants for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

