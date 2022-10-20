Zinc Sulphate Market : Market: Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2032

Zinc sulphate supply is driven by China, accounting for more than one-third of the production cluster positioned in East Asia. Increasing zinc deficiency-related problems around the world and presence of zinc-deficient soils in a majority of regions are fuelling demand for zinc as a micronutrient in agriculture. This, in turn, is set to provide impetus to the growth of the zinc sulphate market, reveals Fact.MR in A recently published report.

Also, to maintain healthy zinc levels in the body, zinc sulphate is taken as a dietary supplement. As per the report published, the global zinc sulphate market is anticipated to surpass US$ 665 Mn valuation in 2020, and is evaluated to expand at around 6% CAGR over the long-term forecast period (2020-2030). Over the past half-decade, the market has been witnessing a shift towards East Asia, especially China.

The unprecedented use of these products can be attributed to the increasing paying capacity of the masses. Furthermore, in the absence of robust or utilitarian alternatives, the demand within the global Zinc Sulphate Market is projected to reach new heights of recognition.

It is worthwhile to mention that the global Zinc Sulphate Market is treading along a lucrative pathway due to favorable government legislations.

Key Segments Covered of Zinc Sulphate Market

Type

  • Zinc Sulphate Anhydrous
  • Zinc Sulphate Hexahydrate
  • Zinc Sulphate Heptahydrate
  • Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate

Application

  • Agrochemicals
  • Chemicals
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Synthetic Fibers
  • Water Treatment
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from Zinc Sulphate Market Study

  • The global zinc sulphate market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.
  • Zinc sulphate monohydrate captures a major chunk of the market share equivalent to two-third, and is set to create US$ 747 Mn opportunity by 2030.
  • Agrochemicals is the fastest-growing segment in the zinc sulphate market, owing to shift towards zinc sulphate-based fertilisers across the globe, especially in East Asia, to overcome zinc deficiency prevalent in the region.
  • East Asia is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 388 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.
  • Agrochemical application is anticipated to gain around 451 BPS over the next ten years.
  • Pharmaceutical application is anticipated to lose around 120 BPS by 2030
  • East Asia is set to hold a leading share by the end of FY2030, and is the fastest-growing region in this market.
  • The market in China is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 7% through 2030.
  • Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the zinc sulphate market grew at just 2.3% in 2020. However, 2021 would offer more opportunities for manufacturers, with the market expected to expand over 5% in the years.

Market Players:

  • Balaji Industries
  • Changhsa Haolin Chemicals Co., Ltd
  • China Bohigh
  • Gupta Agricare
  • Midsouth Chemicals
  • Old Bridge Chemicals
  • Rech Chemical Co Ltd.,
  • Tianjin Topfert Agrochemicial Co
  • Tianjin Xinxin Chemical Factory

The Zinc Sulphate Market report will help readers to: 

  • A clear understanding of the market and its growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities.
  • Study the key regions holding notable shares in the global Zinc Sulphate Market growth.
  • Discuss the current trends, revenue generation pattern, detailed segmentation, and names of leading segments with attributed factors.

The Zinc Sulphate Market Report Highlights:

  • A detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Why choose Fact.MR? 

Fact.MR not only provides market figures and discusses the key segments but also provides more input into the past and future of this market. In addition, we also provide:

  • Current trends and innovations listed in the various markets and their impact on the competition
  • Launch of new products or technologies and an overall multi-disciplinary approach for accurate insights
  • Data collected from various primary and secondary research sources.
  • Additional information for precise analysis
  • Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information.
  • Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

