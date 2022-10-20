Postpartum Products Market Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2028

Postpartum Products Industry Overview

The global postpartum products market size was valued at USD 2.09 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The worldwide surge in women’s employment rate, growing consumer awareness about postpartum products, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are expected to positively impact the market growth during the forecast period. However, owing to the current outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is expected to witness slow growth for a short period of time.

Demand for these products has decreased as many companies are facing short-term operational issues owing to supply chain constraints (restrictions at the international borders). The offline sales channel including pharmacies, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and departmental stores, which majorly contribute to the revenue generation of postpartum products, are shut worldwide. To deal with this situation, the majority of brands are trying to engage their consumers online. However, there is no direct impact of COVID-19 on the market for postpartum products, hence, the demand for these products is likely to gain momentum as the effect of the pandemic subsides with time.

An increase in women’s employment rate is expected to be a high-impact rendering driver for the market. Increased involvement of women in the workforce is making them more self-sustainable and financially strong, leading to the adoption of quality healthcare products for them and their babies, which, in turn, is fueling the market growth. As per the International Labour Office (ILO), there has been visual progress in terms of employment opportunities and gender equality over the past 20 years. The ILO initiated the 2030 UN agenda that aims to empower all women and girls to achieve productive employment and gender equality. Thus, increasing global women employment rates and government initiatives in support of employed mothers are expected to drive the demand for postpartum products over the forecast period.

In addition, lactating mothers focus on their skincare and physical appearance post-pregnancy, which is encouraging the adoption of postpartum care products. Various other issues associated with post-pregnancy include skin pigmentation, stretch marks, varicose veins, or adult acne. As a result, demand for postpartum products such as stressed leg creams, nipple protection creams, lotions and gels, and body restructuring products is also increasing, thus contributing to the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, growing consumer awareness in order to get the body shape and functions back to normal and supportive initiatives being undertaken by the governments and companies for breastfeeding across the world are anticipated to propel the demand for postpartum products over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2017, Belly Bandit- a U.S.-based company leading in manufacturing products for pre and post-pregnancy, launched its health insurance reimbursement package to offer pregnant women and new moms the medically essential pregnancy support products and postpartum belly wraps. Under this program, the company offers its compression wraps, 2-in-1 Bandit, Upsie Belly, and C-section and Recovery Undies for insurance coverage and flexible spending accounts (FSA) reimbursement. Such initiatives are expected to increase the usage of these products. As a result, the purchase of postpartum products becomes easier for end-users, thus contributing to the market growth over the forecast period.

In addition, extensive marketing campaigns by key market players to influence customers through social media are boosting the adoption of postpartum products. Therefore, these players are significantly investing in advertising campaigns to boost their product penetration and market positioning.

The U.S. dominated the North American market in 2020 owing to the high spending on personal care products and the availability of better reimbursement policies regarding maternity care in the region. For instance, insurance companies in the U.S. have to cover the cost of equipment and services that promote breastfeeding, such as breastfeeding accessories, 6-week postpartum care, and lactation counseling. In addition, various market players such as Medela LLC, Laura & Co., Newell Brands, and Ameda and universities including Washington University and Fudan University are raising awareness among women about breastfeeding and its benefits by arranging campaigns and providing informative magazines. This is expected to boost the demand for breastfeeding accessories such as breast pads, breast shells, breast milk storage, and feeding bottles over the forecast period.

Furthermore, due to the higher demand for breast milk storage and nipple care products, the number of milk banks is rising. Milk banks are beneficial for mothers and area progressive initiative if the mother is infected and there is a risk of disease transmission, or the mother is unable to lactate, or the baby is orphaned. Thus, an increasing number of milk banks in the U.S. is anticipated to boost the demand for postpartum products over the forecast period. For instance, according to Atlantic in 2017, the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA) accredited double the number of milk banks that operated 5 years ago. Thus, the demand for postpartum products in the U.S. is expected to be high.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global postpartum products market include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medela LLC

Newell Brands

Ameda

NUBY

Mayborn Group Limited

Edgewell Personal Care

Handi-craft Company (Dr. Brown’s)

Artsana S.P.A

Medline

