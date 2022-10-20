Micro Computed Tomography Market Size, Share & Key Drivers 2028

Micro Computed Tomography Industry Overview

The global micro computed tomography market size was valued at USD 155.3 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is driven by the factors such as a growing range of applications and strong demand for technologically advanced systems capable of 3D rendering. Increasing product features and a high replacement rate are also expected to boost the market growth. The additional features are expanding the potential applications of micro computed tomography (CT) systems.

Micro-CT has the advantage of having a very narrow bandwidth, monochromatic X-ray with essentially parallel X-ray beams with sufficient high flux to allow rapid scanning as well as convenient in-depth exploration, high spatial resolution, high bone and lung sensitivity, cost-effective, and short-exposure time scans. The key benefit is that it is a non-destructive process; once the material has been scanned, the reconstructed images can be kept and examined, rotated, sliced, and so on at any time. In addition, micro-CT helps minimize the number of animals required for research.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Micro Computed Tomography Market

Expanding applications of micro-CT in research and development activities are expected to boost the product demand during the forecast period. For instance, BioSpin PreClinical Imaging Division by Bruker reports the use of the Bruker SkyScan 1278 in vivo micro-CT system at the KU in Louvain, Belgium, to support COVID-19-focused research. The university’s expertise in preclinical testing will be used to investigate the efficacy of vaccination and drug alternatives in COVID-19 infection models. This will be one of the first in-vivo imaging research utilizing mice and hamsters in COVID-19 models. It will also help scientists learn more about how the SARS-CoV-2 virus causes lung damage.

The shifting focus of significant manufacturers on the development of technologically improved products, as well as product approvals, mergers, and acquisitions, are driving the market for micro-CT. The development of technically advanced products with capabilities, such as faster performance and reduce time and labor, are expected to boost the penetration of micro-CT in the market. The applications of three-dimensional imaging are growing since there is a continuous improvement in the resolution provided.

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the market, since there was a decrease in the production of imaging devices, in addition, delays were seen in the import and export of the micro-CT machine, causing widespread business disruption. The market, on the other hand, is steadily returning to normal now that the lockdown limitations have been relaxed. For instance, in 2020, Bruker’s revenues declined by 4.1%, however, their orders and revenues showed sequential recovery in the first half of 2022, as business conditions improved.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Imaging Industry Research Reports.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market : The global magnetic resonance imaging coils market size was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The global magnetic resonance imaging coils market size was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market: The global high pressure contrast media injectors market size was valued at USD 119.6 million in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Share Insights

August 2021: Tescan has launched the UniTOM HR, which is claimed as the world’s first dynamic micro-CT system with sub-micron resolution 3D non-destructive imaging for static studies and high temporal resolution for continuous 4D dynamic CT research.

Tescan has launched the UniTOM HR, which is claimed as the world’s first dynamic micro-CT system with sub-micron resolution 3D non-destructive imaging for static studies and high temporal resolution for continuous 4D dynamic CT research. July 2021: North Star Imaging (NSI) launched the MeVX product line, a new line of high-energy X-ray systems with 3, 6, and 9 million electron volts of energy (MeV). The MeVX series meets the requirements for higher-energy X-ray inspection to penetrate thick parts that are difficult to scan with normal, lower-energy X-ray equipment. However, this system is significantly dependent on complex computer hardware and software, and factors such as frequent technical issues, necessitating continuous employee training, may impede the growth.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global micro computed tomography market include:

Bruker Corporation

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zeiss

NeoScan

Sanying Precision Instruments Co.Ltd

North Star Imaging Inc

SCANCO Medical AG

TESCAN

Order a free sample PDF of the Micro Computed Tomography Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.