Pacific World School organised the Youth Policy Dialogue, Greater Noida Chapter by Concord Collective on Oct 14 -Oct 15,2022.

Noida, India, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — The two-day event gave a forum to delegates from Classes VIII-XI to voice their opinion on issues such as Understanding India’s Mental Health Crisis; Dynamics of Achievement Gap between Public and Private Schools; and Integrating Technology into an Education System.

Delegates from Pacific World School and other schools like DPS Raj Nagar Ext, Sarvottam International School, St John’s School, Amity International school, and Aster Public school spoke and presented policy documents at the event.