Global Sodium Trimetaphosphate Market Is Anticipated To Add 1.7x Value By 2030

Key consumers of high purity aluminium are diversified across a multitude of industries, ranging from semiconductors, aerospace, and automotive. Of these, semiconductors is set to drive demand for high purity aluminium the most, owing to higher penetration of the product in the manufacturing of a number of high-end semiconductors. Manufacturers channelling high purity aluminium to the semiconductor industry will hold the proverbial key to success in market.

Key Takeaways from High Purity Aluminium Market Study

The global high purity aluminium market is anticipated to add 2.7X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Semiconductors capture a governing share of the global high purity aluminium market, and are set to create US$ 6 Bn opportunity by 2030.

Chip production is the fastest-growing segment in the high purity aluminium market, owing to rapid growth of semiconductor chip production lines across East Asia, especially China and Taiwan.

East Asia is set to dominate market revenue, and is expected to gain 670 BPS in its market share by 2030.

The ingots form is anticipated to gain around 390 BPS over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The market in the U.S. is set to expand at a CAGR of close to 9% through 2030.

The high purity aluminium market in China is projected to race ahead at a CAGR of over 13% over the next ten years.

Key Segments Covered of High Purity Aluminium Market

Grade

4N

5N

6N

End-Use

Semiconductor Chip Production Flat Panel Display Production Thin Film Production Electrolytic Capacitor Foils Electronic Storage Systems Others

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Form

Disks

Pellets

Ingots

Wires & Coils

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Latest industry Analysis on High Purity Aluminium Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of High Purity Aluminium Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

High Purity Aluminium Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

