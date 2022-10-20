Europe Natural Dyes And Pigments Market Long-Term Growth Outlook 2028

Europe Natural Dyes And Pigments Industry Overview

The Europe natural dyes and pigments market size was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth is likely to be driven by the increasing consumption of dyes and pigments in textiles, foods and beverages, paints and coatings, and cosmetic applications. Moreover, the adverse effects of manufacturing synthetic dyes and pigments leading to the pollution of water bodies due to the dumping of chemicals have propelled the market for natural dyes and pigments. Natural dyes and pigment have reduced dependency on raw materials derived from crude oil resources as they are manufactured from naturally available materials. This has emerged as a significant factor affecting the market since it eliminates the risk of supply and demand disruption due to volatile oil prices and geopolitical tensions.

The natural dyes & pigments are produced from plant leaves, vegetables, meat, red wine, green tea, fruits, and insects. These raw materials are further processed to produce dyes that are plant-based, animal-based, and mineral-based, along with pigments such as carotenoids, anthocyanins, betalains, quercetin, chlorophyll, and phycocyanin, which are widely used in applications such as printing inks, textiles, food and beverages, cosmetics, and others.

Germany accounted for a significant share of the overall revenue for the Europe natural dyes and pigments market in 2020. This share is attributed to the growing adoption of plant and animal-based dyes and natural pigments sourced from algae and other fruits and plants. Companies are shifting to alternative materials to replace synthetic chemicals with natural ingredients due to the rise in consumer demand for sustainable raw materials.

Some of the end-use companies in fashion and textiles have collaborated with dye and pigment manufacturers to include natural dyes in their products and contribute to sustainability goals. For instance, in December 2020, MARIMEKKO, a Finland-based home furnishings, textiles, and fashion company, collaborated with Natural Indigo Finland, a company in natural dyes manufacturing. This natural dye was used in ink manufacturing to print bags, garments, and home items launched during its fall 2021 collection. MARIMEKKO has stores across the globe, including Germany. Such strategic initiatives are expected to result in market growth.

Market Share Insights

GNT Group B.V., a company specializing in creating dyes from fruit, vegetables, and edible plants, expanded its range of plant-based EXBERRY colors by launching two new green shades made from turmeric and spirulina. June 2021: DIC Corporation completed the acquisition of BASF’s global pigments business, known as BASF Colors & Effects (BCE).

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Europe natural dyes and pigments market include

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

ABBEY COLOR

GNT Group B.V.

EW Nutrition

Naturex

DYNADIS

Vidya Europe Production SAS

