Smart Furniture Market Business Trends and Driver Forecast to 2028

Smart Furniture Industry Overview

The global smart furniture market size was valued at USD 143.6 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Major factors favoring the progress include the rise in adoption of tech-savvy workspace across the corporate offices catering to IT, research, laboratories, clubbed with the demand for optimized and functional work furniture among the work-from-home professionals.

The lifestyle of consumers, especially in urban areas, is changing significantly due to increased disposable income. Luxurious and technically integrated product is becoming an essential part of their life; which is easing out the lives of professionals and workaholics. This would contribute to driving the industry in the coming years. In addition, increasing disposable income of individuals has led to thinking regarding the social status, driving the increased spending on products including furniture.

Furniture Market – The global furniture market size was valued at USD 531.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2025.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global smart furniture market include

Inter Ikea Systems B.V.

Sobro

Sleep Number Corporation

Hi-Interiors srl

Modoola Limited

Fonesalesman, LLC

Desktronik

Nitz Engineering GmbH

Rest Lunar a Retro Sys, Inc., company

