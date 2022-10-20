Smart Furniture Market Business Trends and Driver Forecast to 2028

Smart Furniture Industry Overview

The global smart furniture market size was valued at USD 143.6 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Major factors favoring the progress include the rise in adoption of tech-savvy workspace across the corporate offices catering to IT, research, laboratories, clubbed with the demand for optimized and functional work furniture among the work-from-home professionals.

U.S. smart furniture market size, by product, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

The lifestyle of consumers, especially in urban areas, is changing significantly due to increased disposable income. Luxurious and technically integrated product is becoming an essential part of their life; which is easing out the lives of professionals and workaholics. This would contribute to driving the industry in the coming years. In addition, increasing disposable income of individuals has led to thinking regarding the social status, driving the increased spending on products including furniture.

  • Furniture Market – The global furniture market size was valued at USD 531.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2025.
  • Luxury Furniture Market – The global luxury furniture market was valued at USD 21,389.5 million in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 28,600.7 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global smart furniture market include

  • Inter Ikea Systems B.V.
  • Sobro
  • Sleep Number Corporation
  • Hi-Interiors srl
  • Modoola Limited
  • Fonesalesman, LLC
  • Desktronik
  • Nitz Engineering GmbH
  • Rest Lunar a Retro Sys, Inc., company

