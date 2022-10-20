U.S. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Growth, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis 2028

U.S. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Industry Overview

The U.S. continuous renal replacement therapy market size was valued at USD 601.7 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the U.S. market can be attributed to the rising incidence of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and sepsis, rapid increase in the number of hospitals and urgent care centers, rising hospital admission rate, and constant product launches by prominent market players. In addition, the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in significant demand for continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) in the U.S. Owing to this, the market has witnessed regulatory support from various government authorities and a rise in financial incentives. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the U.S. market during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of AKI is a key factor driving the demand for CRRT in the U.S. For instance, according to the National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 37 million people in the U.S., i.e., more than one in seven adults, are estimated to be affected with chronic kidney disease. Moreover, in the past several years, the incidence of AKI requiring Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT) has increased by about 10% annually.

Furthermore, according to another research study published in Wolters Kluwer Health, Inc., the rate of CRRT used in ICU patients in the U.S. is about 244/1,433 (17%). For such severely ill patients, CRRT is the preferred and most common form of acute RRT used in ICUs. Thus, owing to the aforementioned factors, the adoption of CRRT is expected to grow at a rapid rate in this country.

Current CRRT technology has enabled comprehensive technological data analysis and appropriate feedback. These advancements have led to a thorough analysis of prescription and delivery patterns, which has positively impacted clinical outcomes from a quality assurance perspective. Latest CRRT machines enable automated data collection and utilize uniform terminology that allows for cross-institutional comparisons.

Several key players operating in this market have launched advanced CRRT machines that feature these technologies. For instance, Prismaflex System developed by Baxter helps to provide automatic adjustments and instant visual feedback regarding the treatment. It is integrated with Electronic Medical Records (EMR) connectivity and eliminates manual recording and transfer of treatment data. Such technological advancements are likely to further accelerate the market growth in the U.S.

The growing investments in healthcare by the government and private sector in the U.S. are supporting the market growth. According to statistics published in CMS.gov, healthcare expenditure in the U.S. increased by 4.6% in 2019, reaching USD 3.8 trillion per person, which accounted for a 17.7% share of the nation’s GDP.

The current COVID-19 outbreak is expected to have a substantial impact on the U.S. market. The pandemic has significantly increased the demand for RRT across the U.S. In the pre-COVID-19 period, RRT was used to treat around 23,105 patients for AKI each year. The requirement for RRT among COVID-19 patients appears to be 5 times higher, i.e., 4.9%, than that in historical populations (0.9%). In community cohort datasets, 5%-15% of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 required dialysis assistance. The population using CRRT increased by 370% in select U.S. locations compared to usual levels.

Moreover, several U.S. states are expected to face CRRT shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the same source, in the U.S., the shortage of 1088 CRRT machines was expected during the first 6 months of the pandemic, with demand outpacing supply in up to eight states. Thus, the growing demand for RRT imposed a burden on the delivery of all dialysis therapies across the U.S. healthcare system.

In addition, individual practitioners, hospitals, and local communities were able to respond to the growing demand and limited availability of RRT equipment and consumables owing to manufacturers’ capacity to increase the supply. For instance, in April 2021, Baxter received the U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Oxiris Blood Purification Filter set for COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU with confirmed/imminent respiratory failure in need of blood purification therapy.

Market Share Insights

May 2021: Baxter unveiled its PrisMax 2 System to advance critical care delivery for patients. It is the latest version of the company’s next-generation platform intended to streamline the delivery of CRRT and other organ support therapies.

Baxter unveiled its PrisMax 2 System to advance critical care delivery for patients. It is the latest version of the company’s next-generation platform intended to streamline the delivery of CRRT and other organ support therapies. April 2021: Baxter received the U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Oxiris Blood Purification Filter set for COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU with confirmed/imminent respiratory failure in need of blood purification therapy.

Baxter received the U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its Oxiris Blood Purification Filter set for COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU with confirmed/imminent respiratory failure in need of blood purification therapy. December 2020: The company announced that it would be commercially launching Carpediem Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine in the U.S. This system is specifically designed to treat pediatric patients requiring renal replacement therapy.

The company announced that it would be commercially launching Carpediem Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine in the U.S. This system is specifically designed to treat pediatric patients requiring renal replacement therapy. May 2020: Fresenius Medical Care North America’s Renal Therapies Group (FMCNA), under FDA emergency use authorization, dispatched its first batch of multiBic dialysate solutions to the U.S. hospitals. These solutions are intended to provide CRRT to COVID-19-related patients with acute kidney injury.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. continuous renal replacement therapy market include

Baxter

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Medical Care AG

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Nipro Corporation

