Baby Bottle Warmer And Sterilizer Market Business Environment Analysis and Dynamics 2028

Baby Bottle Warmer And Sterilizer Industry Overview

The global baby bottle warmer and sterilizer market size was valued at USD 157.9 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is driving the product demand among the parents who majorly belong to the working and traveling profession. Consumers in the market prefer to purchase warmers and sterilizers in order to control naturally occurring microbes. Ease of portability of the product and no requirement of liquid disinfectants are major factors influencing consumers’ purchasing decisions, especially in this pandemic time. Bottle warmers and sterilizers are acting as major substitutes for manually heating, using wipes, and water.

Manufacturers are focusing on producing advanced versions with improved features and better materials due to the growing demand for baby feeding products, including bottles. Furthermore, rising disposable income and increasing penetration of hypermarkets and supermarkets, drug and pharmacy stores, and online platforms for e-tailing are expected to expand the scope of the product over the forecast period.

Companies in the market are increasingly focusing on social media marketing and offering discounts on the e-commerce platform in order to gain a greater market share. They are also increasingly focusing on advertising in order to boost product visibility and acquire market share over the forecast period. Furthermore, the recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is expected to act as a major driver for the market from 2020 to 2021. These travel wands are estimated to gain popularity over the forecast period owing to the introduction of new products with trendy designs and features. Growing awareness among consumers is acting as a major driver for the increase in product adoption.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global baby bottle warmer and sterilizer market include

Pigeon Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Artsana S.p.A.

Mayborn Group

Richell Corporation

Handi-Craft Company

