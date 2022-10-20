Medical Ceramics Market Revenue To Witness Rapid Growth In Near Future : FactMR

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Despite coming to a standstill in the first half of 2020, manufacturing hubs are expanding to meet the rising requirement for medical ceramic products. According to Fact.MR, the medical ceramics market is expected to expand at close to 6% CAGR through 2031.

With exponential growth in the medical sector, the adoption rate of a broad range of medical ceramics is increasing fast around the world.

Such advancements in the medical sector are significantly aiding progress in medical ceramics, such as the advent of medical ceramic cement for joint replacement.

Canada has the second-largest concentration of biotech companies in the world, while its medical and biotechnology industries are highly advanced, owing to rise in expenditure on research & development (R&D) activities.

The strength of ceramics is highly dependent on the presence of flaws, and they are often brittle in the long run, such as dental composites.

Despite having application in bones, joints, and hips replacement, bio-compatibility is still an issue.

While the usage of medical ceramics is well-known, there are certain factors that often work as restraints for manufactures. For instance,

However, with growing number of research & development activities, manufacturers are expected to overcome these cons and excel further in this field over the coming years.

Will Rise in Demand for Bioresorbable Medical Ceramics Bolster Market Growth?

Presently, bioresorbable materials are most sought-after by suppliers of medical ceramics. This type of medical ceramics is highly bio-compatible, reliable, and has a diverse set of applications, starting from plastic surgery to hip or joint replacement.

Other key materials that have high potential to contribute to market growth are bioinert, bioactive, and piezoceramics.

Market Segmentation by Category

Application Dental Orthopedic Cardiovascular Plastic Surgery Other Applications

Type of Material Bioinert Bioactive Bioresorbable Piezoceramics

Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



