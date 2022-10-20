Vacutainer Market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031

Rise in demand for serologic analysis and biopsy is evident due to high prevalence of numerous chronic diseases in the geriatric population. Changing demographics (ageing population) across developed regions is the requirement for medical equipment & devices at healthcare centres. Vacutainer manufacturers are concentrating on improving shelf life and production output to cater the growing market demand, globally. Increase in liquid biopsy analysis for non-invasive diagnostic applications and growing importance of pre-donation screening in blood transfusion are key enablers driving demand for vacutainers (vacuum-based blood collection tubes).

At present, North America holds the largest (over 50%) revenue in the global vacutainer market, owing to well-established healthcare facilities in the region since decades, especially in United States. As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global vacutainer market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 2.4 Bn by 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of ultra-low temperature freezers, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Vacutainerhas been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Vacutainerdomain. Prominent companies operating in this space include Eppendorf AG, Helmer Scientific, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Arctiko A/S, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd, Glen Dimplex, Godrej, Haier Biomedical, LABCOLD, and Remi Group, among others.

Vacutainer Market Segmentations:

By Additive Vacutainers Without/No Additives Vacutainers With Additives Sodium Citrate Gel+ BCA Sodium Heparin Lithium Heparin EDTA Tubes Fluoride Oxalate Acid-citrate-dextrose EDTA + Gel

By Application Vacutainers for Venous Blood Collection Vacutainers for Capillary Blood Collection

By Buyer Type Vacutainers Used by Research Laboratories Vacutainers Used by Hospitals and Clinics Vacutainers Used by Diagnostic Chains

By Material Plastic (PET) Vacutainers Glass Vacutainers

By Region North America Latin America Europe MEA East Asia South Asia Oceania



