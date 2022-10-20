The Global Carbon Fiber Market Is Set to Reach a Valuation of US$ 11.44 Billion by The End of 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The global carbon fiber market was valued at US$ 4.49 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11.44 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2032. Consumption of carbon fiber in the aerospace & defense industry is projected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 10.3%. Government organizations are investing huge amounts in the aerospace & defense industry, which is further fueling the demand for carbon fiber across regions. As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, from 2017 to 2021, the global carbon fiber market experienced a CAGR of around7.4%. Carbon fiber significantly helps in curtailing the time required for construction activities, thereby reducing overall expenses. Carbon fiber-reinforced plastic finds application in the automotive and aerospace industries, particularly for curbing the weight of the components used.

Carbon fiber-reinforced polymers are generally utilized to strengthen and reinforce concrete, steel, timber, and masonry structures. Furthermore, rising demand for carbon fiber composites in consumer electronics has resulted in lighter, thinner, and more textured items, which is expected to fuel carbon fiber composites market expansion. Carbon fiber demand has surged significantly, attributed to low moisture absorption, exceptional mechanical characteristics, high-temperature resistance, and relatively lower cost. Numerous construction projects are employing carbon fiber-reinforced concrete for repairing old buildings and bridges.

Carbon Fiber Market – Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the global carbon fiber market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of carbon fiber.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

Why is Demand for Carbon Fiber High in the U.S.?

“Ongoing R&D Activities for Development of Carbon Fiber”

The U.S carbon fiber market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2032. The U.S. will witness major growth as research and development in the country has made way for significant uptakes in infrastructure, costs, and product innovation.

The country is one of the most important manufacturing hubs for the aircraft industry, with material and component suppliers, device manufacturers, entire system integrators, and engine producers all based there.

Competitive Landscape

The global carbon fiber market is highly competitive in nature. Leading market players are focusing their efforts on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the global market and are adopting strategies such as acquisitions and mergers.

For instance :

In April 2021, Impossible Objects and Ricoh 3D entered into a new partnership to make carbon fiber composite materials for printing on the Composite Based Additive Manufacturing (CBAM) process. The new material options remove barriers to printing parts for drones, aircraft, automobiles, athletic gear, and more.

Key Segments Covered in Carbon Fiber Industry Research

Carbon Fiber Market by Precursor Material Type :

PAN-based Carbon Fiber

Pitch-based Carbon Fiber

Rayon-based Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Market by Tow Size :

Small Tow Carbon Fibres

Large Tow Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Market by End Use :

Aerospace & Defense

Sporting Goods

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Civil Engineering

Other End Uses

Carbon Fiber Market by Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including speculative and current installed base, unit production, type-wise pricing, revenue growth and list of consumers with installation base, product enhancements, and revenue generation from carbon fiber across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account revenue through carbon fiber during the forecast period.

