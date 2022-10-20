Growing Food & Beverage Industry Is Likely To Drive The Demand For Sesame Milk

Rockville, United States, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Sesame milk is a rich source of plant-based calcium; this alternative dairy free sesame milk is a good source of the macro of micronutrients including iron, phosphorus, selenium, selenium, manganese, magnesium, copper, B-complex vitamins, zinc. The demand for sesame milk is increasing over the forecast period due to associated health benefits with bone, heart, oral and skin health as well as promoting mood, sleep and providing fortification from oxidative liver damage and certain types of cancers. Dairy-free milk is expensive, and many prominent companies are engaged in offering sesame milk as an alternative for cashew, almond, flax milk.

Global sesame milk market segmentation

The sesame milk market can be segmented into type

Flavors

Packaging

Form

Type

Region

The global sesame milk Market can be segmented on the basis of type includes

White sesame seed milk

Black sesame seed milk.

The global sesame milk Market can be segmented on the basis of form includes

Liquid

Powder.

The global sesame milk Market can be segmented on the basis of flavors includes

Chocolate

Vanilla

Original

Unsweetened original

Chocolate hazelnut

The global sesame milk Market can be segmented on the basis of packaging type segment includes

Bottle

Tetra packaging.

The global sesame milk Market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region such as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Emerging Countries

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

