The Rising Steel Industry Is Creating Growth Opportunities For The Ferrosilicon Magnesium Market

The growing demand for steel in the automobile and construction industry is further expected to augment the overall growth in the demand for ferrosilicon magnesium Market. Global scenario of increasing construction activities in emerging countries due to rapid urbanization and rise in per capita disposable income of individuals have positively influenced the growth of ferrosilicon magnesium market.

The automobile industry is expected to be the next largest consumer of steel. The infrastructure programmers for the sector, such as railways and construction, are likely to maintain a healthy growth momentum, leading to an increase in the global ferrosilicon magnesium market in the forecast period.

Ferrosilicon Magnesium Market: Segmentation

Global ferrosilicon magnesium market can be segmented on the basis of particle size, type, application and end-use industry.

On the basis of particle size, ferrosilicon magnesium market is segmented as:

5-3 mm

3-5 mm

5-15 mm

15-25 mm

25 mm and above

On the basis of type, ferrosilicon magnesium market is segmented as:

With rare earths

Without rare earths

On the basis of application, ferrosilicon magnesium market is segmented as:

Low Carbon Steel

Iron Ductile Iron pipes SG Iron castings



On the basis of end-use industry, ferrosilicon magnesium market is segmented as:

Automotive

Construction

Others

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Ferrosilicon Magnesium Market: Key Players

The industry players believe new opportunities from the governments will boost the infrastructure projects. Ferrosilicon magnesium manufacturing companies have opted to acquire new channel partners, who could reach target customers and ensure new customer acquisitions for the company. The key players in the ferrosilicon magnesium market are mentioned below.

FerroGlobe

All Minmetal International Ltd.

Eshtehard Alloys

Prithvi Group

Kastwel

Snam

Elkem ASA

Atlantic Alloys

Akshit Enterprises Pvt. ltd.

Henan Xinxin Silicon Alloy Co., Ltd

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

