Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Revenue Driver, Restraint, Challenge and Growth Opportunities

Cell Lysis & Disruption Industry Overview

The global cell lysis & disruption market size is expected to reach USD 8.37 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.35% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The anticipated revenue growth is attributed to accelerating the adoption of cell lysis and disruption methods during downstream processing to manufacture bio-therapeutics and other animal-based recombinant products. Technological developments in procedures involved in releasing cellular organelles have paved the way for the higher adoption of cell disruption methods.

As retrieval and purification of biopharmaceuticals involve cell disruption, a rise in demand for biopharma would lead to the subsequent growth of the market. In addition, advancements in the field of proteomics, metabolomics, and personalized medicine are expected to fuel progressive changes in this sector. However, the high costs of equipment coupled with the dearth of skilled professionals are expected to restrain revenue generation to a certain extent. The restraint can be addressed as the government organizations are releasing substantial funds to support development in the biotechnology sector.

Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell lysis & disruption market on the basis of technique, product, cell type, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Technique Insights, the market is segmented into Reagent-based and Physical Disruption

In 2020, the reagent-based method segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 65%.

Physical disruption methods were traditionally adopted by major players operating in this space for the extraction of intracellular contents. However, the adoption of these methods has relatively decreased currently owing to the requirement for expensive and cumbersome equipment.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Instruments and Reagents & Consumables

The reagents and consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 67% in 2020. Enzymes dominated the reagents and consumables segment and are expected to grow a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors attributing to the estimated share include an application for the selective product release, and controlled lysis as these provide biological specificity to the process.

Based on the Cell Type Insights, the market is segmented into Mammalian cells Bacterial cells Yeast/Algae/Fungi, and Plant cells

The mammalian cells segment accounted for the major revenue share of more than 45% in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

The adoption of 3D mammalian culture systems stem cell and cancer research is anticipated to boost segment growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Protein Isolation, Downstream Processing, Cell Organelle Isolation, and Nucleic Acid Isolation

The protein isolation segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 32% in 2020.

The rise in demand for industrial biotechnology products, such as hormones, antibodies, enzymes, antibiotics, and vaccines, has driven the market for downstream processing.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Cell Banks, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 35% in 2020.

The rise in demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to significantly drive the segment growth over the years to come.

Cell Lysis & Disruption Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Most of the key companies focus on various business expansion strategies, such as novel product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, to enhance their market position.

Some prominent players in the global Cell Lysis & Disruption market include:

Merck KGaA

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Qiagen NV

Becton Dickinson & Company (BD)

Danaher Corp.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Claremont BioSolutions, LLC

Microfluidics International Corp.

Parr Instrument Company

BioVision, Inc.

Covaris, Inc.

Qsonica LLC

