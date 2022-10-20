India Large Volume Parenteral Market Share, Variables, Trends, Regional Scope and Raw Material Outlook

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Oct 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

India Large Volume Parenteral Industry Overview

The India large volume parenteral market size is expected to reach USD 134.0 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) injections are used for either total or partial nutrition when oral intake is insufficient or challenging. Earlier, these formulations were used for patients undergoing surgical procedures or those admitted to a hospital.

Currently, they are used as substitutes for nutrition obtained from a healthy diet. However, the demand for LVPs has significantly increased due to the growing adoption of parenteral nutrition over enteral nutrition among COVID-19 patients for improving drug absorption, shorter hospital stays, and reduced risk of infections. This is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

India Large Volume Parenteral Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the India large volume parenteral market on the basis of application, volume, and end use:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Therapeutic Injections, Fluid Balance Injections, and Nutritious Injections

In 2020, the nutritious injections segment dominated the market for large volume parenteral and held the largest revenue share of 47.1%. This is attributed to the growing adoption of these products in delivering intravenous carbohydrates, amino acids , electrolytes, and minerals to meet adequate nutritional requirements when enteral nutrition mode is insufficient, not possible, or contraindicated.

, electrolytes, and minerals to meet adequate nutritional requirements when enteral nutrition mode is insufficient, not possible, or contraindicated. The therapeutic injections application segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of life-threatening diseases and growing demand for safer, faster, and effective methods of drug administration in patients undergoing surgical procedures.

Based on the Volume Insights, the market is segmented into 100 ml, 250 ml, 500 ml, 1,000 ml, and 2,000 ml

By volume, the 500 ml segment dominated the India large volume parenteral market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.2% in 2020.

On the other hand, the 100 ml injectable segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Other Healthcare Facilities and Home Care

The hospitals and other healthcare facilities segment dominated the market for large volume parenteral and accounted for the largest revenue share of 97.7% in 2020.

The homecare facilities segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population and increasing consumer interests in the adoption of at-home care.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Increasing investments in R&D, collaborations with other industry players, geographic expansions, and product differentiation are among the key strategies adopted by these companies for gaining a competitive edge in the market for large volume parenteral.

Some prominent players in the India Large Volume Parenteral market include:

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Kabi AG

Baxter

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Sichuan Kelun

Albert David Ltd.

BML Parenteral Drugs

Order a free sample PDF of the India Large Volume Parenteral Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.