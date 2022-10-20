Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market 2022 Recent Developments, Segmented Data and Business Operation Data Analysis by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market is projected to reach USD 14.04 billion by 2030 from USD 3.25 billion in 2021. The global automotive over-the-air update market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing demand for connected vehicles globally will likely augment the industry’s growth. Connected vehicles are equipped with advanced infotainment and telematics systems, which require over-the-air updates. Automotive OTA updates enable vehicle owners to update their connected vehicle platforms without taking the vehicle to a service center. The increasing demand for autonomous vehicles is further propelling the market demand.

Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global automotive over-the-air update market based on technology, propulsion, vehicle type, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the U.K., Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/request-sample/global-automotive-over-the-air-update-market/ICT-1696

Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Analysis by Technology

Firmware Over The Air

Software Over The Air

Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Analysis by Propulsion

I.C.Engine

Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Analysis by Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Analysis by Application

Electronic Control Unit (Ecu)

Infotainment

Safety & Security

Telematics Control Unit (Tcu)

Others

Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Make an Enquire before Purchase @ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/buy-now/global-automotive-over-the-air-update-market?opt=2950

Global Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Automotive Over-The-Air Update revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Automotive Over-The-Air Update revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Over-The-Air Update sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Automotive Over-The-Air Update Manufacturers –

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Verizon Communications Inc.

Continental AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Incorporated

Intel Corporation

HARMAN International

Airbiquity Inc

Aptiv

HERE Technologies

BlackBerry QNX Software Systems Limited

Garmin Ltd.

Intellias Ltd.

Request For Report Discount@ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/request-for-special-pricing/global-automotive-over-the-air-update-market/ICT-1696

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Terrain Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Automotive Over-The-Air Update Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, propulsion & innovation directors, terrain managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the application organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Terrain Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Request For Report Description @ https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/industry-reports/global-automotive-over-the-air-update-market/ICT-1696

Benefits of purchasing this report: