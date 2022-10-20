Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market To Register Growth In Incremental Opportunity During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The global pneumatic nebulizers market is currently valued at US$ 699 million and is predicted to reach US$ 850.4 million by 2027, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Global healthcare systems are undergoing significant transition as a result of the governments of developing nations such as China and India actively supporting the adoption of new technologies. Demand for pneumatic nebulizers is being driven by the increasing significance of preventative care as a result of this new initiative’s contribution to a superior healthcare ecosystem.

A nebulizer is a tool used to treat respiratory conditions such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, COPD, and others. The nebulizer creates tiny vapour from liquid medication that can be inhaled through a face mask or mouthpiece. Solutions and suspensions are turned into tiny droplets of aerosol by the nebulizer, which uses oxygen, compressed air, or ultrasonic energy. The aerosol is breathed through the device’s mouthpiece.

Technology that can shorten hospital stays, lower overall patient costs, and provide effective treatment options is advancing quickly. The use of wireless and remote gadgets as well as minimally-invasive procedures is increasing as a result of this trend. Initiatives in the home care and self-monitoring sectors of the medical devices industry are also being encouraged by the rising awareness of pre-assessment hospitalization and preventative treatment.

COPD and asthma are becoming common respiratory disorders, and almost half of the global population is living with such illnesses. Thus, the growing prevalence of such respiratory diseases will drive pneumatic nebulizer sales.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7716

Segments of Pneumatic Nebulizers Industry Research

By Product Type : Vented Breath-actuated

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of pneumatic nebulizers are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027.

Vented pneumatic nebulizer sales are predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% and reach US$ 337.1 million by 2027.

China’s pneumatic nebulizers market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2027.

Breath-actuated nebulizer sales are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4% during the next 5 years.

Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7716

Winning Strategy

The expanding practice of buying medical devices online is one of the reasons the Asia Pacific market is experiencing the fastest growth rate.

For instance, Tribeca Care opened its online pharmacy to give customers easy access to respiratory care goods. Philips, Nidek, Omron, Karma, ResMed, and Vissco are just a few of the medical names gathered under one roof by the online store.

Participants in the sector are purchasing respiratory businesses to either diversify their product offerings or break into profitable new markets.

For instance, AstraZeneca paid US$ 575 million to purchase Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s core respiratory division. Through the acquisition, AstraZeneca will have access to more technologies and products that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company has already launched as well as future items in development.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7716

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com