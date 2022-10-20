Carbon Dioxide Incubators Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

Global demand for carbon dioxide incubators is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2027, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. An incubator is a piece of equipment used to keep biological samples such as cell cultures or microbial cultures in the best conditions and temperatures. They are utilized the most in cell-culturing lab settings. Carbon dioxide incubators are one of the main categories of incubators and are used to provide a stable environment for the development of cell cultures by maintaining appropriate levels of humidity, temperature, oxygen, and carbon dioxide inside the chamber. Laboratory research, medical uses, and in vitro fertilization are some of the main application fields of carbon dioxide incubators.

In vitro fertilization is a form of assisted reproduction that includes fertilizing eggs with sperm outside of the human body, in a laboratory setting. In a controlled environment, fertilization takes place outside the body in an incubator. Demand for carbon dioxide incubators has increased globally due to the rise in IVF procedures, the efficiency scores of IVFs, and problems brought on by the delayed commencement of pregnancy.

The market is also anticipated to rise as a result of rapid robotic innovation, rising government & private sector investments in biotechnology and life science research & development, and increasing researchers’ understanding of the advantages of carbon dioxide incubators.

Key Segments in Carbon Dioxide Incubators Industry Research

By Product : Water Jacketed CO2 Incubators Air Jacketed CO2 Incubators Direct Heat CO2 Incubators

By Capacity : Below 100 Litres 100-200 Litres Above 200 Litres

By Application : Laboratory Research & Clinical Applications In Vitro Fertilization Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for carbon dioxide incubators is currently valued at US$ 323 million.

The market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 483.5 million by 2027.

China’s carbon dioxide incubators market is expected to reach US$ 104 million by 2027.

Global sales of air jacketed carbon dioxide incubators are predicted to rise rapidly at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2027.

Competitive Landscape

The carbon dioxide incubators market is moderately competitive as a result of a large number of small and big market rivals. Top companies in the CO2 incubators market are implementing product launch and expansion strategies to meet changing customer demands while preserving their brand reputation.

In May 2021, Esco introduced the CelCulture CO2 Incubator featuring High Heat Sterilization. This ground-breaking product employs a 180°C dry heat sterilization technique, which has been proven effective in eliminating resistant fungi, spoilage bacteria, and vegetative cells in the workspace.

A brand-new CO2 sensor for incubators that regulates and monitors the parameters for cell cultures, tissue samples, and bacterial development patterns was introduced in January 2020, according to CO2Meter Inc., a top producer of high-quality gas detection and monitoring products worldwide.

The high quality of IncuSafe CO2 Incubators is well known across the world. A highly accurate, secure, and user-friendly incubator is necessary to produce viable cell cultures. Wide selections of cell culture incubators are available from IncuSafe that use cutting-edge technology for unmatched temperature and CO2 (and O2 for some models) control for processing different cell cultures. These CO2 are incredibly dependable, viable, and offer long-term performance.

Winning Strategy

Panasonic Healthcare Co Ltd, Bellco Glass Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, Sheldon Manufacturing Inc., and Binder GmbH are some of the prominent players in the worldwide carbon dioxide incubators market.

Through mergers and acquisitions, Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific are expanding their market share in carbon dioxide incubators and are also seen making investments in cutting-edge technology.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stated in June 2021 that the company’s automated incubators and storage systems, Thermo Scientific Cytomat 24, are equipped with the most recent technologies to help with greater throughput and sample protection.

