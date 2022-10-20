Augmenting Demand For Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Market To Bolster Global Market Revenue Growth During 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

The global cardiac prosthetic devices market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 9.5 billion by 2027, according to the latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider,

The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as atrial fibrillation, heart valve failure, and stroke, which cause high mortality rates and stroke among the elderly, is the main factor driving market expansion. High demand for implantable pacemakers and heart valve replacement devices to improve cardiac function is projected to propel market growth over the forecast period (2022-2027).

Cardiac prosthetic devices have the potential to increase the quality of life and lowering mortality rates by replacing diseased valves. The prevalence of heart disorders is increasing due to reasons such as the rising ageing population, severe obesity, and unhealthy lifestyles. One of the most prevalent cardiovascular conditions affecting the senior population is stroke, which can lead to serious prosthetic heart failure. Dyspnea may potentially result in heart failure, which will increase the demand for cardiac prosthetic systems.

Aorta degeneration and mitral valve prolapse are common in people with this inherited connective tissue illness, which may eventually necessitate cardiac prosthetic device implantation as a therapy option for the heart’s efficient operation. Various technological advancements such as the creation of mini pacemakers and suture-less valve replacements are also contributing to market expansion.

Cardiac Prosthetic Devices Industry Research Segments

By Product Type : Implantable Pacemakers External Pacemakers Transcatheter Heart Valves Tissue Heart Valves Mechanical Heart Valves

By End User : Hospitals Specialty Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of cardiac prosthetic devices are expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.6% through 2027.

The global cardiac prosthetic devices market is currently valued at US$ 6.6 billion.

Market in Canada is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

Demand for external pacemakers is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2027.

Market in Germany is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% through 2027.

Winning Strategy

Top market players are focusing on enhancing the safety of cardiac prosthetic devices, which is anticipated to boost demand for such products. Key companies are concentrating on their product pipelines and forming strategic agreements with other businesses to increase their visibility.

Key manufacturers of cardiac prosthetic devices are engaged in creating innovative prosthetic devices, lowering costs, and increasing their market share in undeveloped areas.

For instance,

Abbott introduced a novel minimally-invasive heart valve replacement device to address mitral regurgitation caused by heart failure.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cardiac prosthetic devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (implantable pacemakers, external pacemakers, transcatheter heart valves, tissue heart valves, mechanical heart valves) and end user (hospitals, specialty centers, ambulatory surgical centers, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

