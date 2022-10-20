How Do I know If My Wigs Fit Me?

CITY, Country, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ —If you’re wondering how to know if a wig is fit you or not, you first need to consider the actual wig you’re purchasing. Measure your own head size and choosing a high-quality wig from a reputable brand will give you the best chance of having a fitted wig.
Curly Lace wigs For Black Women

How do I know if my wigs fit me?

If your wig is too small
a. Your wig slides back on your head revealing too much of your scalp.
b. If the wig is a lace front wig, the lace front rolls under.
c. The wig feels causing too much pressure in the temple area or like it’s pulling on your own hair.
d. If the wig stick up at a point on the crown, the wig is too small for you.

If your wigs for women is too big
a. Your wig lift up or move when you move your head.
b. You can see your own bio hair through the gaps the ear tabs create.
c. The lace wrinkles or buckles at the front.

