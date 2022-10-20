By 2032, The Synthetic Cannabinoids Landscape Is Slated to Reach a Valuation of US$ 14.8 Billion

The latest industry analysis on SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The detailed research report on the global (SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market. The global market for synthetic cannabinoids reached a valuation of around US$ 1.82 Billion in 2021 and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 21% to top US$ 14.8 Billion by 2032. Demand for dronabinol type of synthetic cannabinoids is high and is set to increase at a CAGR of 20% across the assessment period of 2022 to 2032.

The SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS study outlines the key regions –US, UK, China, Japan and South Korea– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are

Noramco, Inc.,

CannBioRx Life Sciences,

Hyasynth Biologicals, Inc.

TheraPix Biosciences,

Tetra Bio-Pharma

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals,

Kannalife

FSD Pharma

Key SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS demand-supply assessment, revealing SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS sales to grow from US$ 1.82BN in 2021 to US$ 14.8 in 2032

during 20XX-20XX SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea SYNTHETIC CANNABINOIDS demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 20XX-20XX

Competitive Landscape

Synthetic cannabinoid market players are partnering with research associations and organizations to carry out potential research on synthetic cannabinoids. Few pharma giants are investing in startup companies to push research on synesthetic cannabinoids and expand the production capacities of synthetic cannabinoids.

In September 2021 , Noramco announced that its cannabinoids business division will become a separate company named Purisys, LLC and is expanding its production capacity of Dronabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) in its production facility based in Athens, United States.

, announced that its cannabinoids business division will become a separate company named Purisys, LLC and is expanding its production capacity of Dronabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) in its production facility based in Athens, United States. In July 2021 , KBL Merger Corp. IV , a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), announced that it has executed a definitive business combination agreement for the merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of KBLM with CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp., a drug development company focused on treating inflammatory diseases.

, , a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), announced that it has executed a definitive business combination agreement for the merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of KBLM with CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp., a drug development company focused on treating inflammatory diseases. In September 2021, Hyasynth,a sustainable biotechnology company, received a $2.5M milestone payment for its commercialization achievements in being first-to-market with cannabidiol (CBD) produced and extracted from yeast. The additional investment came from previous investors including Organigram Holdings Inc., a leading licensed producer of cannabis.

Key Segments in Synthetic Cannabinoids Industry Research

By Type :

Dronabinol

Nabilone

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

