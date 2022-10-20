Mooring Buoy Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | James Fisher and Sons plc, Marine Instruments S.A., Wealth Marine Pte Ltd.

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Global Mooring Buoy Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Mooring Buoy Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Mooring Buoy Market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/mooring-buoy-market/

Key Trends:

Some of the key trends in mooring buoy technology include the development of new materials that are more resistant to wear and tear, the incorporation of GPS tracking devices to help locate buoys, and the use of solar power to help keep buoys illuminated at night. There has also been a trend towards the development of more user-friendly mooring systems that are easier to install and remove.

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22023

Key Drivers:

The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for oil and gas exploration activities, growing maritime trade, and the need for effective mooring systems in the marine industry.

Oil and gas exploration activities have been on the rise in recent years, owing to the increasing demand for energy. This has led to an increase in the number of offshore drilling rigs, which in turn, has boosted the demand for mooring buoys. Mooring buoys are used to secure offshore rigs and prevent them from drifting away.

Market Segmentation:

The Mooring Buoy Market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is divided into plastic mooring buoys, steel mooring buoys, and others. By region, the market is classified into offshore, coastal & port, and inland waters. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The key Players in the Mooring Buoy Market are James Fisher and Sons plc, Marine Instruments S.A., Wealth Marine Pte Ltd., JFC Marine Ltd., Walsh Marine Products, AXYS Technologies Inc., Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL), A-Laiturit, Pharos Marine Automatic Power, and Mediterraneo Señales Maritimas S.L.

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22023/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

– 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

– In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

– Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

– Excel data pack included with all report purchases

– Robust and transparent research methodology

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.