The Global Market for Gas Chromatography Is Slated to Reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2032

The latest industry analysis on GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The detailed research report on the global (GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market. The global gas chromatography market currently enjoys a valuation of US$ 2.1 billion and is projected to reach US$ 3.7 billion by the end of 2032. Increment in gas chromatography machine sales is projected to be recorded at a steady 5.8% CAGR over the next ten years. North America is anticipated to account for more than 40% of the global market share by the end of the forecast period owing to high research activity and rising use of gas chromatography techniques in several end-use industry verticals such as pharmaceuticals, environment, food & beverages, etc.

The GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY study outlines the key regions –US, UK, China, Japan and South Korea– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are

  • Agilent Technologies
  • DANI Instruments S.p.A
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Restek Corporation
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • LECO Corporation
  • Perkin Elmer Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation

Key GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY Survey Highlights and Projections

  •  MR analysis provides GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY demand-supply assessment, revealing GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY sales to grow from US$ 2.1BN in 2021 to US$ 3.7BN in 2032
  • The report provides sales outlook on GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY, opining GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY revenues to register a CAGR of 5.8% during 20XX-20XX
  • GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth
  • Japan and South Korea GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 20XX-20XX

Competitive Landscape

Top gas chromatography companies are anticipated to focus on research and development of new gas chromatography-based products to strengthen their market stance.

  • In June 2022, Focussed Photonics Inc., a leading electronic manufacturing organization providing solutions for industrial and emission monitoring applications announced the launch of its new online gas chromatography analyzer. The new analyzer is distinctly different from the conventional ones and utilizes a high-precision program-controlled column cutting technology.
  • In June 2022, Agilent Technologies, a leading life sciences company headquartered in the U.S. launched an integrated solution in collaboration with Mettler Toledo International, a manufacturer of analytical instruments. The solution provides an automated liquid or gas chromatography workflow to remove calculation and transcription errors in the weighing process.

More recent developments in the gas chromatography marketplace have been mentioned in this gas chromatography research report while profiling prominent market players such as Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Merck KGaA.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players
  • GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY Historical volume analysis: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY
  • GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY Category & segment level analysis: Fact.MR’s GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.
  • GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers
  • Post COVID consumer spending on GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior
  • Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

What insights does the GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY report provide to the readers?

  • GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of GAS CHROMATOGRAPHY in detail.

Key Segments of Gas Chromatography Industry Research

By Product :

  • Instruments
  • Systems
  • Auto-samplers
  • Fraction collectors
  • Detectors
  • Consumables & Accessories
  • Columns & Accessories
  • Fittings & Tubing
  • Auto-sampler Accessories
  • Flow Management & Pressure Regulator Accessories
  • Others
  • Reagents
  • Analytical Gas Chromatography Reagents
  • Bioprocess Gas Chromatography Reagents

By End User :

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Food & Beverage Companies
  • Environmental Agencies
  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Others

By Region :

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • MEA

