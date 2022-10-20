Global Demand for SCR Catalysts Is Predicted to Reach US$ 4.7 Billion by 2032

The latest industry analysis on SELECTIVE CATALYTIC REDUCTION (SCR) CATALYST provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on SELECTIVE CATALYTIC REDUCTION (SCR) CATALYST market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The detailed research report on the global (SELECTIVE CATALYTIC REDUCTION (SCR) CATALYST) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market. The global selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalyst market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 8.6% to reach US$ 4.7 billion by the end of 2032.

The SELECTIVE CATALYTIC REDUCTION (SCR) CATALYST study outlines the key regions –US, UK, China, Japan and Korea– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are

BASF

Ceram-Ibiden

Cormetech

Envirotherm GmbH

Fengye Group

Hailiang

Haldor Topsoe

Hitachi Zosen

JGC C&C

Johnson Matthey

Seshin Electronics

Key SELECTIVE CATALYTIC REDUCTION (SCR) CATALYST Survey Highlights and Projections

The report provides sales outlook on SELECTIVE CATALYTIC REDUCTION (SCR) CATALYST, opining SELECTIVE CATALYTIC REDUCTION (SCR) CATALYST revenues to register a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2032

during 2022-2032 SELECTIVE CATALYTIC REDUCTION (SCR) CATALYST sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

SELECTIVE CATALYTIC REDUCTION (SCR) CATALYST demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea SELECTIVE CATALYTIC REDUCTION (SCR) CATALYST demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Key Approach of Market Players

Prominent manufacturers of SCR catalysts are BASF, Ceram-Ibiden, Cormetech, Envirotherm GmbH, Fengye Group, Hailiang, Haldor Topsoe, Hitachi Zosen, JGC C&C, Johnson Matthey, Seshin Electronics, and Tuna Corporation.

Manufacturers are expanding their research and development facilities to develop technologically innovative products. Market titans are maintaining a good balance between organic and inorganic growth strategies. Investments and channel partner integration are key to success in this market. Prominent market players are also observed to be involved in sustainability marketing and partnerships.

In 2021, Johnson Matthey announced a partnership with Kebotix to develop the next iteration of catalytic converter coatings. The partnership will look for novel ways to boost the effectiveness of tests that lead to the formulation optimization of coatings for catalytic converters.

In Feb 2020, Haldor Topsoe launched the TITAN steam reforming catalyst series with boosted reliability and efficiency.

Segmentation of SCR Catalyst Industry Research

By Type :

DeNOx

DeSOx

Others

By Application :

Automotive

Power Plants

Cement Plants

Refinery Plants

Steel Plants

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

