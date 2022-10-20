From 2022-2032, Fact.MR Expects Biofuels Revenue to Flourish At A 4.8% CAGR

The latest industry analysis on BIOFUELS provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on BIOFUELS market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The detailed research report on the global (BIOFUELS) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market. The global revenue from the sales of biofuels in 2021 was US$ 140.43 Billion. The industry is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022 – 2032. Bioethanol is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 53.6 Billion over the next ten years.

The BIOFUELS study outlines the key regions –US, UK, China, Japan and Soyh Korea– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are

Bunge Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Valero Energy Corp.

Petrobras

Butamax

Renewable Energy Corp.

Wilmar International

For More Valuable Information on Regional Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6485

Key BIOFUELS Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides BIOFUELS demand-supply assessment, revealing BIOFUELS sales to grow from US$ 140BN in 2022 to US$ 235 in 2032

MR analysis provides BIOFUELS demand-supply assessment, revealing BIOFUELS sales to grow from The report provides sales outlook on BIOFUELS, opining BIOFUELS revenues to register a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2032

during 2022-2032 BIOFUELS sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

BIOFUELS demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea BIOFUELS demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Competitive Landscape

Key market players in the biofuel production are Bunge Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Valero Energy Corp, Petrobras, Butamax, Renewable Energy Corp, Wilmar International, Algenol, Pacific Ethanol Inc., Poet, Llc, Flint Hills Resources, The Andersons, Inc., Raizen S.A., Copersucar S.A., Abengoa, S. A and Alpha Biofuels

According to Fact.MR’s market research analysis, innovations as well as product development have been prominent developments related to biofuel in recent years.

In July 2021, AlphaBiofuels, a Singapore based company announced that it has blended its biofuel at its Tuas plant, wherein, it was converted from cooking oil that it had collected from food & beverage manufacturers. In the same month, it is also used as trial in the vessel The Frontier Jacaranda, which sailed on 93% standard fuel and 7% biofuel.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

BIOFUELS Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on BIOFUELS reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on BIOFUELS reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players BIOFUELS Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of BIOFUELS

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of BIOFUELS BIOFUELS Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s BIOFUELS sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s BIOFUELS sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. BIOFUELS Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on BIOFUELS : The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

What insights does the BIOFUELS report provide to the readers?

BIOFUELS fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region. Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each BIOFUELS

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of BIOFUELS in detail.

Key Segments Profiled in the Biofuel Industry Survey

Biofuel by Type :

Biodiesel-based

Bioethanol-based

Other Biofuel Types

Biofuel by Feedstock :

Corn-based

Sugarcane-based

Vegetable Oil-based

Other Feedstock-based Biofuel

Biofuel by Application :

Land Transport

Shipping

Other Applications

Biofuel by Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583