The Market for Dental Lasers in The US Will Likely Expand at an 8.1% CAGR until 2032

The latest industry analysis on DENTAL LASERS provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on DENTAL LASERS market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The detailed research report on the global (DENTAL LASERS) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The dental lasers market reached a valuation of US$ 241.74 Million in 2021FY, and is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 7.0% in 2022, closing at US$ 261.56 Million. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 8.2% CAGR, reaching US$ 575.24 Million.

The DENTAL LASERS study outlines the key regions – US, UK, China and japan– along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are

CAO Group, Inc.

Biolase, Inc.

Sirona Dental Systems Inc.

Fotona, LLC

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd.

KaVo Dental

Gigaa Optronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc.

LaserStar Technologies Corporation

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Han’s Laser Technology Industry

Key DENTAL LASERS Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides DENTAL LASERS demand-supply assessment, revealing DENTAL LASERS sales to grow from US$ 261.56MN in 2022 to US$ 575.24 MN in 2032

The report provides sales outlook on DENTAL LASERS, opining DENTAL LASERS revenues to register a CAGR of 8.2% during 20XX-20XX

during 20XX-20XX DENTAL LASERS sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

DENTAL LASERS demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea DENTAL LASERS demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Dental Lasers Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Dental Lasers in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale vendors. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In January 2022, Biolase Inc ., a U.S.-based leading dental lasers manufacturing company launched a new laser assisted microfluidic irrigation device. The company has co-developed microfluidic irrigation device with the collaboration of EdgePro, a Mexico-based renowned endodontic product manufacturing company. The company has claimed that this product will offer new age advanced cleaning and disinfection technique with its cutting-edge solution. Also, this product received FDA 510(K) clearance for endodontists application.

., a U.S.-based leading dental lasers manufacturing company launched a new laser assisted microfluidic irrigation device. The company has co-developed microfluidic irrigation device with the collaboration of EdgePro, a Mexico-based renowned endodontic product manufacturing company. The company has claimed that this product will offer new age advanced cleaning and disinfection technique with its cutting-edge solution. Also, this product received FDA 510(K) clearance for endodontists application. In November 2021, BIOLASE, Inc. had announced the launch of Epic Hygiene Academy. The Epic Hygiene Academy brings together experts in dental hygiene to promote continuous education and assist the delivery of excellent patient care using laser technology. The curriculum, which is open to all dental hygienists who use BIOLASE diode lasers, will teach them how to use dental lasers to give their patients the best preventive and therapeutic dental care.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

DENTAL LASERS Company & brand share analysis : Company and brand share analysis on DENTAL LASERS reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

: Company and brand share analysis on DENTAL LASERS reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players DENTAL LASERS Historical volume analysis : The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of DENTAL LASERS

: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of DENTAL LASERS DENTAL LASERS Category & segment level analysis : Fact.MR’s DENTAL LASERS sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

: Fact.MR’s DENTAL LASERS sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level. DENTAL LASERS Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers Post COVID consumer spending on DENTAL LASERS : The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

What insights does the DENTAL LASERS report provide to the readers?

DENTAL LASERS fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region. Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each DENTAL LASERS

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of DENTAL LASERS in detail.

Key Segments Covered in the Dental Lasers Industry Survey

By Product :

Soft Tissue

All Tissue

Dental Welding Lasers

By Application :

Conservative Dentistry

Endodontic Treatment

Oral Surgery

Implantology

Peri-Implantitis

Periodontics

Tooth Whitening

By End-Use :

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

Middle East Africa

