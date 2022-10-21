The Heat Pump Water Heater Market Is Poised To Incline At A 6.8% Value CAGR

Rockville,United States, 2022-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The heat pump water heater market was valued at US$ 1.4 Billion in FY 2021, reaching US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, the market is poised to incline at a 6.8% value CAGR, concluding at a valuation of US$ 3.08 Billion.

The utilization of air, water, or geothermal heat to generate hot water is one of the prominent features offered by heat pump water heaters, which in turn, will proliferate their industry outlook in the coming years.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Heat Pump Water Heater Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis.

The Heat Pump Water Heater Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes:

STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH & Co. KG

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Glen Dimplex Group

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Ariston Holding N.V

Bradford White Corporation

Rinnai Corporation

Hubbell Electric Heater Co.

Vaillant Group

SmartHeat Deutschland GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Lochinvar Limited

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

By Application : Residential Applications Single Family Multi-Family Commercial Applications

By Capacity : Less than 50 Gallons 50-100 Gallons 00-200 Gallons Above 200 Gallons



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

