Worldwide Sales Of Pressure Ulcer Relief Product Is Estimated To Top A Valuation Of US$ 6.7 Bn By 2026

As of 2022, worldwide sales of pressure ulcer relief products have reached US$ 5.3 billion and the market is estimated to top a valuation of US$ 6.7 billion by the end of 2026. This is because the global pressure ulcer relief products market is expected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 6.1% across the forecast period.

The use of artificial skin substitutes for the treatment of pressure ulcers is anticipated to be a popular trend over the coming years as advancements in the healthcare industry pick up the pace.

Prominent Key Players Of The Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market Survey Report:

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd (Sidhil Limited)

DJO Global

Mölnlycke Health Care

Stryker Corp.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

Breg Inc.

Advanced Orthopaedics

ALGEOS

Apex Medical Corp.

Segments of Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Industry Research

By Treatment : Wound Care Dressings Wound Care Devices Active Therapies Other Treatments

By End User : Hospital Inpatient Settings Hospital Outpatient Settings Community Health Centers Home Healthcare



