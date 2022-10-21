Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market accumulating a market value of US$ 152 Bn in the forecast period 2022-2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR predicts the global sales of MOOC market to exceed US$ 152 Bn by registering a staggering double digit CAGR of 35% in the assessment period 2022-2032. The MOOC market is gaining significant traction on the back of flexible learning and availability of micro & nano courses as employee engagement & development programs.

Historically, from 2017 to 2021, the sales of MOOC market experienced an uptick of around 25%.. The COVID-19 pandemic affected supply and demand chain across various industries. But, on the other hand, it upsurged the demand for learning from home due to restrictions on movements. Thus, the sales of MOOC market are expected to upsurge in the upcoming assessment period.

Rapidly growing educational costs & the increased requirement for higher education to secure a job creates demand for an economical education system. This in turn is giving impetus to the growth of the MOOC market over the forecast period. In addition, MOOC has been witnessing immense adoption in various enterprises due to strong consumer interest in convenient and portable learning options.

Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Massive Open Online Course (MOOC), and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Massive Open Online Course (MOOC), including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC), along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) domain.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Pulse Oximeters: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Massive Open Online Course (MOOC). As per the study, the demand for Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Massive Open Online Course (MOOC). As per the study, the demand for Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) will grow through 2029. Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Segmentations:

Customer Category Individual MOOCs Enterprise / Corporate MOOCs MOOCs for Small Enterprise MOOCs for Medium Sized Enterprise MOOCs for Large Enterprise MOOCs for Educational Institutes

Primary Objective MOOCs for Reskilling and Online Certification MOOCs for Language and Casual Learning MOOCs for Supplemental Education MOOCs for Higher Education MOOCs for Test Preparation

Program Certificate & Professional Program MOOCs Degree & Master Programs MOOCs Other MOOC Programs

Course Business & Management MOOCs Data Science / Programming / Computer Science MOOCs Science (Pure) MOOCs Social Science MOOCs Humanities MOOCs Educational & Teaching MOOCs Engineering MOOCs Health & Medicine MOOCs Mathematics MOOCs Art & Design MOOCs Other MOOCs (Law, Language Etc.)

Model xMOOC cMOOC



