Gear Measuring Machines Market Size Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of Around 3% By 2031

Gear measuring machines market sales grew at a modest rate in the period 2013-2018, and the modest growth is likely to continue during 2018-2028, according to a latest study by Fact.MR. Volume growth is likely to hover around 2.5% CAGR through 2028 equaling a market value in excess of US$ 500 Mn. The study finds that despite the fragmented nature of the market, top five players continue to collectively account for a revenue share of over 35%.

Growing focus on precision measuring and automation has led to the introduction of multi-sensor technology, advanced optical profilers and efficient software with easier UI in the recent past. Leading players are focusing on R&D investment to maintain their stronghold in a fragmented marketplace. However, capital-intensive nature and high maintenance cost of the gear measuring machines continue to limit new sales.

Highlighting the key demand drivers, the study opines that buoyancy in the automotive industry will remain crucial to the overall growth of the gear measuring machines market. The Fact.MR study projects that demand for gear measuring machines from the automotive industry will account for $177 million worth of revenues by 2028.

The metal and mining industry follows the automotive industry in generating the second largest demand for gear measuring machines while accounting for almost one-fifth of the total volume growth in 2018. Steady growth in the mining industry against the backdrop of advanced technology continues to seek heavy duty and durable gears in mining equipment. In addition, as gearbox forms the basis of agricultural machinery and wind turbines, demand for gear remains significant in these sectors. The wind power generation sector is actively exploring magnetic gears to achieve low maintenance, reduced acoustic noise and increased reliability for extensive and durable applications.

<650 mm gear measuring machines segment is estimated to account for the largest volume sales by capturing almost two-thirds of the total volume growth by 2028. As automotive gears are usually smaller and complex in size, gear measuring machines with <650 mm workpiece diameter are highly sought-after in the automotive sector. As gear measuring machines are cost-intensive, buyers give higher attention in identifying the size of gears to be highly inspected through gear measuring machines. Although measuring principles remain same, larger gears need additional accuracy for inspection. Research shows that demand for >1500 mm gear measuring machines is expected to expand rapidly at a value CAGR of 4.1% by 2028 end with demand focused in the wind turbine sector

Key Segments of Market

Max. Working Diameter <300 mm Gear Measuring Machines 300-600 mm Gear Measuring Machines 600-900 mm Gear Measuring Machines 900 – 1200 mm Gear Measuring Machines Above 1200 mm Gear Measuring Machines

Permissible Test Gear Weight Below 50 Kg Gear Measuring Machines 50 – 100 Kg Gear Measuring Machines 100 – 250 Kg Gear Measuring Machines 250 – 500 Kg Gear Measuring Machines 500 – 750 Kg Gear Measuring Machines 750 – 1000 Kg Gear Measuring Machines Above 1000 Kg Gear Measuring Machines

Application Gear Manufacturing Automotive Manufacturing Construction & Mining Equipment Manufacturing Aviation Industry Agriculture & Forestry Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Equipment Manufacturing Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Crucial insights in the Gear Measuring Machines Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Gear Measuring Machines Market Basic overview of the, Gear Measuring Machines Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Gear Measuring Machines Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Gear Measuring Machines Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Gear Measuring Machines Market stakeholders.

