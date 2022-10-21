Sales Of This Wood to Metal Glue Is Expected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Pet Tag Market Forecast and CAGR

In a recent study by Fact.MR, insights regarding key factors fueling market growth have been offered for the next ten years. These study tracks trends in 20+ high-growth countries, with the regions of Asia Pacific, Americas and Europe leading the way. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has also been detailed in the study, with exhaustive insights into what the years ahead will offer for pet tag manufacturers.

To Get In-depth Information View Full Report – https://www.factmr.com/report/pet-tag-market

Demand for pet tag market has experienced impressive growth during historical period 2016-2020. Fact.MR projects the trend to continue backed by advancing pet adoption rate in developing and developed economies as well as increasing concern towards pet’s health and fear of losing them.

Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6018

Key Factors Driving Demand for Pet Tag Globally

Increasing pet adoption rate globally is facilitating numerous market opportunities for pet tag market in recent past. According to American Pet Product Association (APPA), in last quarter of 2020 pet adoption rate in America increased by 35%. Shelter houses in America and Europe are facing pet shortage amidst covid-19. Residents in these region are opting for pet adoption to support their mental health and have company in this work from home culture.

Furthermore, pet tag customization has resulted in attracting additional customer base, these are the people who are willing to pay high sum of money for security of North America and Europe based countries. With inclusion of more than 75 images and hand-scripted text personalized pet tags remains best choice.

In addition to customization, metal tags with high durability and multi-color designing facility is one of the main driving factor for pet tags market globally. Moreover, Bluetooth enabled tag with water-proof technology is gaining traction supported by the fact that, it alerts owner when dog is more than 300 feet away from him/her. Aforementioned factors coupled with increasing concern towards pet’s safety to facilitate numerous market opportunities for pet tags during the forecast period.

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6018

Key Segments

By Tag Type

Traditional Tag

Digital Tag

By Material

Metal

Wood

Plastic

Other

By Price Point

Mass & Economy

Premium

By Sales Channel

Modern Trade

Franchised Outlets

Specialty Store

Online Channel

By Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

Request ToC https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6018

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Pet Tags?

Some of the leading manufacturers of grader machinery include

Blue Buffalo

Royal Canin

Natural Balance

Hill’s Science Diet

Nature’s Recipe

Purina Pro

Rachael Ray Nutrish Natural

My Family

Taste of the Wild

Red Dingo.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556506843/growing-of-polyurethane-structural-insulated-panels-is-projected-to-take-demand-growth-at-5-cagr-over-the-next-10-years

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike,

Suite 400, Rockville,

MD 20852,

United States,

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583,

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com