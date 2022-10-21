What are the growth opportunities of Outdoor Solar LED market in upcoming period?

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Outdoor Solar LED Industry Overview

The global Outdoor Solar LED Market size is expected to reach USD 24.75 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.6% from 2021 to 2028, according to the new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The use of solar PV cells in urban spaces for outdoor lighting applications has substantially increased over the last couple of years. The increased demand for these products can be attributed to their benefits on the fronts of energy efficiency, maintenance cost, and power cost over traditional lighting. As of 2020, the Europe market, closely following the Asia Pacific market in terms of market size, has witnessed a slight uptick in market demand with favorable regulations and incentive schemes supporting large-scale adoption.

Such government rebates and initiatives aimed at creating awareness about green, energy-saving products are anticipated to drive the adoption of solar LED products in commercial applications. For instance, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), a U.S.-based combined electric energy company, provides zero percent interest loans to non-residential customers for energy-saving projects, including implementing solar LED lighting systems. Similarly, the U.K. government implemented the Enhanced Capital Allowance (ECA) initiative to promote the adoption of energy-efficient lighting solutions among businesses in exchange for tax benefits.

Outdoor Solar LED Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global outdoor solar LED market based on application, wattage, end-use, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Solar LED Street Lights, Solar Garden LED Lights, Solar LED Floodlights, Solar LED Area Lights and Solar LED Spot Lights.

The solar LED street lights segment dominated the market in 2020, capturing a revenue share exceeding 50.0%. The trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The rise in the number of smart city projects and investments in road infrastructure improvement activities in several countries is projected to stimulate segment growth.

projects and investments in road infrastructure improvement activities in several countries is projected to stimulate segment growth. The demand for solar LEDs for gardening applications is estimated to witness a CAGR exceeding 25.0% over the forecast period. The availability of a wide range of solar garden LED products at an affordable price point has favored the growth of the segment so far, a trend that is expected to continue in the forthcoming years.

Based on the Wattage Insights, the market is segmented into Less than 39W, 40W to 149W and More than 150W.

The The 40W to 149W segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than 39.0% share of the overall market. Popular products having power between 40W to 149W are floodlights, street lights, and path lights that find applications across tunnels, highways, streets, and path lights.

The less than 39W segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The majority of the solar LEDs with a power of less than 39W find use in wall lighting and garden lighting applications.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Residential, Commercial and Industrial.

The commercial end-use segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than 50.0% share of the overall revenue. Increasing investments in solar street lighting infrastructure development initiatives are expected to drive the demand for solar LEDs in commercial space.

The residential segment is anticipated to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. The rise in spending on residential outdoor settings for organizing functions, parties, and a variety of events can be attributed to the growth of the segment.

Outdoor Solar LED Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market for outdoor solar LED features a fragmented competitive landscape with the presence of several solar LED lighting vendors. The rising demand for renewable energy sources is encouraging market vendors to focus on export opportunities for their solar LED products across countries.

Some prominent players in the global Outdoor Solar LED market include

Solar Street Lights USA

OkSolar

SOLTECH

Jiangsu Beier Lighting Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd.

SEPCO Solar Electric Power Company

Jiawei

Order free sample a PDF of the Outdoor Solar LED Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter