Patient-Controlled Analgesic Pumps Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2028

Patient-Controlled Analgesic Pumps Industry Overview

The global Patient-Controlled Analgesic Pumps Market size is expected to reach USD 580.5 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028. Patient-controlled Analgesic (PCA) pumps offer several advantages including fewer post-operative complications, improved quality of recovery, less sedation, and minimal use of medication. Also, PCA pumps are useful among patients that have a problem in taking oral medications. Thus, the rising adoption of the medical device among patients that are unable to take oral medications is expected to drive the market. In addition, the growing trend of home healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic is also expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

Patient-controlled analgesic pumps have positive outcomes for the pediatric postsurgical population including increasing autonomy, simplifying pain relief in the postoperative period, and maintaining stable hemodynamics. Innovative PCA techniques such as PCRA, PCEA, and noninvasive forms of PCA have extended the options available for pain treatment and are estimated to have a positive impact on market growth. Advances in the pumps including variable-rate infusions that are calculated based on patient needs for analgesic along with improved patient monitoring are anticipated to enhance the use of such techniques during the forecast timeframe.

Patient-Controlled Analgesic Pumps Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient-controlled analgesic pumps market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Electronic and Mechanical.

The electronic pumps segment dominated the market for patient-controlled analgesic pumps and accounted for the largest revenue share of 56.8% in 2020. An electronically patient-controlled analgesic pump uses a high-performance single-chip microcomputer and control circuit to effectively control the infusion flow rate.

Mechanical is the second-largest type segment with promising growth opportunities. Mechanical patient-controlled analgesic pumps have several advantages, leading to increasing preference among healthcare professionals and patients.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Diabetes, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Hematology and Others.

The oncology segment dominated the patient-controlled analgesic pumps market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.6% in 2020. PCA pumps control cancer pain by self-administration of intravenous opioids with the use of a programmable pump.

The diabetes segment is likely to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028. PCA pumps are useful in reducing pain among diabetic patients. The increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe is expected to surge the demand for PCA pumps, fostering the growth of the segment.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Home Care Settings.

The hospitals segment dominated the market for patient-controlled analgesic pumps and accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.5% in 2020.

The home care settings segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Pain-related hospitalization can be prevented, if opting for homecare settings, securing its market growth.

Patient-Controlled Analgesic Pumps Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Product launch, strategic acquisitions, and innovation are major strategies adopted by the key players to retain their market share.

Some prominent players in the global Patient-Controlled Analgesic Pumps market include

Baxter International Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Group plc

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

ICU Medical, Inc.

