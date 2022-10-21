Sales Of Paper Tubes Market Revenue Will Reach Nearly US$17,150 Mn In 2031

In 2021, theexpanded tremendously. The study predicts that the market for paper tubes will generate close toin sales in 2031, with a compound annual growth rate

The wide variety of uses for paper tubes continues to be the main engine of market expansion on a global scale. Paper tubes are used by manufacturers of paper and plastic film to wind large rolls during the manufacturing process, in addition to being used in packaging. Additionally, it is used in the retail industry to dispense and package tissues, adhesives, foils, and paper rolls. The aforementioned elements will boost demand for paper tubes in the packaging and retail sectors.

Prominent Key players of the Paper Tubes market survey report:

Ace Paper Tubes Corporation

Valk Industries Inc

SigmaQ

Heartland Products LLC

Wes-Pac Inc.

Rae Products

Chonqing Ubo Electrical Equipment Co Ltd.

Paper Tubes and Core Corporation

Sonoco

Ohio Paper Tube Company

H.N. ZAPF GMBH

Caraustar Industries

Luxpac

Royal Paper Products

Alpha Packaging Inc.

and Jonesville Paper Tube Corp. among others.

Paper Tubes: Market Segmentation

Based on Type, the global paper tubes market is segmented as: Spiral wound Paper Tube Convolute or Parallel wound Paper Tube

Based on Application, the global paper tubes market is segmented as: Food and Beverages Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Automotive and Electronics Construction Printing and Paper-making Others

Based on Distribution Channel, the global paper tubes market is segmented as: B2B (Direct sales) B2C (Indirect Sales) Store-based Specialty stores Discount stores Wholesale stores Other retail-based formats Online retail



Demand for Sustainable Packaging and Innovative Trends in the Packaging Industry to be a Significant Driver of Growth

Leading manufacturers in the packaging industry are turning to innovative ways to reduce their carbon footprint by adopting eco-friendly processes. The implementation of rigorous regulatory reforms to curb the use of plastic in several nations is also a major driver of demand.

Additionally, end-user preferences for bio-degradable materials such as paper have accelerated the adoption of paper tubes in the packaging of foods, oral care products, cosmetics, educational certificates, retail products, and others.

