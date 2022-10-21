Endodontic Files Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Endodontic Files Industry Overview

The global Endodontic Files Market size is expected to reach USD 50.5 million by 2028, recording a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Higher disposal income levels and rising awareness concerning dental care are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, the rising technological advancement in the field of alloy files and the increasing number of root canal procedures are fueling the market growth.

The government initiatives to provide dental care at subsidized rates or free of cost through the public sector for the low-income groups and dependent groups further encourages more dental visits and dental care awareness. Moreover, the regional associations dedicatedly working towards endodontic, such as the American Association of Endodontists, The Asian Pacific Endodontic Confederation, and The Australian Society of Endodontology, help in creating awareness and support and develop the members associated.

The business strategies adopted in terms of mergers and acquisitions by the key players are propelling the research and development activities resulting in the development of technologically advanced products, which are more efficient and facilitates faster treatment. In addition, it is encouraging geographical expansion, making the files available to dental hospitals, clinics, and academic hospitals worldwide.

Endodontic Files Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global endodontic files market on the basis of type, material, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Manual and Rotary.

The manual files segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 53% of the global market in 2020. The segment is estimated to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period growing at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Stainless Steel and Nickel-titanium.

The stainless steel type segment led the global market in 2020 accounting for the highest revenue share of more than 61%. The segment is estimated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period due to the high demand for stainless steel material as a result of its easier availability and cost-effectiveness.

type segment led the global market in 2020 accounting for the highest revenue share of more than 61%. The segment is estimated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period due to the high demand for stainless steel material as a result of its easier availability and cost-effectiveness. The NiTi material segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 on account of the rising demand for technologically developed and processed files enhancing mechanical properties, further resulting in the increased flexibility, reduced procedural errors, and less instrumentation time.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline distribution channel segment dominated the global market in 2020, in terms of revenue, and accounted for the maximum share of more than 89%. The segment is expected to grow further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028 retaining the leading position.

The online distribution channel segment is likely to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid advancements in online commerce networks that demand cost-effective solutions to manage the supply chain and address the changing requirements of consumers.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & OPDs, Dental Clinics and Others.

The hospitals & OPDs segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 52% in 2020 owing to technological advancements and an increase in scientific & clinical research activities.

The dental clinics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2028. Driven by cost efficiency, rising competition for patients, and changes in practice, the trend of independent dental clinics is expected to continue to increase in the coming years. This will support the growth of the dental clinics segment.

Endodontic Files Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The advent of technologically advanced files and the growing reach of the products worldwide are some of the factors propelling the growth and competition in the market. The intense market competition has resulted in the rise in R&D activities for the development of new products to provide efficient and faster treatment.

Some prominent players in the global Endodontic Files market include

Dentsply Sirona

Henry Schein

Ultradent Products

FKG Dentaire

Ivoclar Vivadent

Coltene

Micro-Mega

Brasseler Holdings, LLC.

Order free sample a PDF of the Endodontic Files Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter