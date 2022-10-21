North America and Europe Veterinary Telehealth Market to Grow at a CAGR of 19.0% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America and Europe Veterinary Telehealth Industry Overview

The North America and Europe Veterinary Telehealth Market size is anticipated to reach USD 279.0 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2021 to 2028. The market is primarily driven by the increasing number of pets. For instance, in 2019 about 67.0% of American households (or 84.9 million American homes) owned a pet, as per data released by the American Pet Products Association (APPA). Compared to the 2017 data wherein about 60.2 million American households owned at least one pet dog, the 2019 data was significantly greater, showing an upward trend in the pet population. Rising humanization of pets and pet expenditure are other factors expected to drive the market growth. An increase in the number of veterinary hospitals and pet care clinics is also expected to contribute to market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an intense effect on the veterinary care market. According to the CEO of Animal Policy Group, the adoption of pets increased along with the adoption of veterinary telehealth in order to follow social distancing norms. Deb Leon, CEO of WhiskerDocs, stated that their business experienced a 30% surge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North America and Europe Veterinary Telehealth Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America and Europe veterinary telehealth market on the basis of animal type, service type, and region:

Based on the Animal Type Insights, the market is segmented into Canine, Feline, Equine, Bovine, Swine and Others.

The others segment dominated the market for veterinary telehealth in North America and Europe and accounted for the largest revenue share of 29.0% in 2020. This is owing to market players launching new services to capture a larger share of the market along with supportive regulations.

The feline segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising preference for cats as pets and the humanization of pets. In Germany, for example, cats are more popular as pets asper the 2019 findings of the Accapi Group.

Based on the Service Type Insights, the market is segmented into Telemedicine, Teleconsulting, Telemonitoring and Others.

The teleconsulting segment dominated the market for veterinary telehealth in North America and Europe and accounted for the largest revenue share of 30.0% in 2020. Teleconsulting services are increasingly used by veterinarians to seek advice from veterinary experts via telehealth tools.

The telemedicine segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to growing pet health concerns resulting in increased vet visits and the number of insured pets in the region.

North America and Europe Veterinary Telehealth Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Key Companies Profile

North America and Europe veterinary telehealth market is competitive in nature and prominent industry players are undertaking strategies, such as increasing their customer base, distribution network, partnerships, and improving product features, among other initiatives.

Some prominent players in the global North America and Europe Veterinary Telehealth market include

FirstVet

PawSquad

Vets Now

Petzam

Whiskers Worldwide, LLC

BabelBark, Inc.

Video With My Vet

Vet-AI Ltd

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

The Vet Connection

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and many others

