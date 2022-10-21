Liquid Hand Soap Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —The global liquid hand soap market size is estimated to be USD 2.71 billion in 2020 and reach USD 5.34 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Liquid soap is a cleaning agent formulated in various chemicals, scents, colors, etc., i.e., utilized in daily routine activities. Liquid hand soaps are hygienic and convenient to use in the household as well as in commercial industries. It can be dispensed from a soap dispenser or bottle.

Factors affecting the Liquid hand soap Market over the forecast period:

Most people today from around the globe are inclined to utilize liquid hand soap rather than other soap bars. The main reason behind this shift is the ability of liquid soap to maintain over 30% of skin moisture. Due to this factor, liquid soaps are considered suitable for dry skin as well. Today people are more aware of the significance of personal hygiene. This factor has influenced the major world population toward spending on personal hygiene.

Increasing demand for liquid hand soap in daily routine due to its soothing fragrances, anti-bacterial characteristics, and natural ingredients is among a few of the other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the target market.

The rising development and innovation of advanced liquid hand soap products will create lucrative opportunities for producers in the global market. However, the cost price of liquid soap is high compared to bar soap, which is anticipated to restrain the growth of the growth market.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global liquid hand soap market study based on nature, distribution channel, and end-user.

Based on the nature, the liquid hand soap market has been segmented into –

Organic

Conventional

Natural

Based on the distribution channel, the liquid hand soap market has been segmented into –

Online

Supermarkets & Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Others

Based on the end-user, the liquid hand soap market has been segmented into –

Commercial

Residential

Liquid Hand Soap Market: Regional Outlook

The global liquid hand soap market is regionally segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share in revenue and continue to maintain its position over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding hygiene among individuals, the presence of key manufacturers, and stringent laws about personal hygiene in the healthcare sector are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market in this region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to project the highest CAGR growth in the upcoming years due to the region’s increasing commercial and household industries.

Key Global Liquid Hand Soap Market Competitors Includes –

The global liquid hand soap market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The key liquid hand soap players operating in the global market include –

Kao Chemicals

Lion Corporation

Bluemoon Bodycare

Godrej Consumer Products

New Avon Llc

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

ITC Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Unilever Group

Medline Industries Inc.

Chattem

Shanghai Jahwan Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Beijing Lvsan

Henkel.

The liquid hand soap market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Liquid Hand Soap Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Liquid Hand Soap Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Liquid Hand Soap Market: Target Audience