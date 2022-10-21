Face Mask Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —The global face mask market size is estimated to be USD 88.32 billion in 2020 and forecast to reach USD 3.12 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 29.7% over the forecast period, 2021-2027. A face mask is a defensive barrier that protects against airborne infectious illnesses and respiratory problems such as COVID19, influenza, chickenpox, asthma, lung diseases. The Face Masks eliminate or remove the risks of cross-contamination amongst health care workers. Health care officials have recommended the use of face masks should not be limited to health employees. Disposable face masks minimize the chances of being affected by environmental contaminants. Numerous companies tend to sell their products through drug stores and pharmacies. Many key players rely on E-Commerce as it has modified the shopping habits and provides many advantages such as direct home delivery, large discounts, and availability of a wide variety of products.

Face Mask Market Dynamics

Coronavirus spread globally fuels the face mask market. The use of face masks regularly in OPD sessions and surgeries is anticipated to expand the market further. Rising consumer awareness regarding airborne infections and emission levels has been generating a healthy demand for the product. A protective face mask provides many benefits for people with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

The growing penetration of online shopping platforms is expected to boost the demand for Face Masks. Many online shopping firms are among the major online contributors to the distribution and delivery of face masks. Non-woven masks are made using plastic variants to give protection against infection at the workplace. The global face mask market sights various opportunities in gaining momentum and rising customer reach among its target segments through social media marketing strategy.

A major challenge to the industry’s growth is the growing proliferation of counterfeit goods both in retail stores and online platforms. Typically, these counterfeits masks are manufactured in unsterile places. Many cases of suppliers mark their products with false brand names of reputed manufacturers of the medical field. Counterfeit brands are of poor quality and sometimes lead to inconvenience & safety problems which ultimately create negative customers’ opinions.

Impact of COVID-19 on Face Mask Market:

With the product supply chain and other major suppliers under lockdown, the industry faces significant challenges in increasing manufacturing capacities to offset supply shortages further. Social distancing and face masks are only the way to hold people away from contagious viruses such as COVID19. Owing to the pandemic, the face mask market is witnessing a healthy CAGR growth due to increased personal use of masks.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the face mask market based on product type, material, nature, distribution channel, and end-user industry.

Based on the product type, the face mask market is segmented into –

Surgical mask

N95 respirators

Dust mask

Based on the material, the face mask market is segmented into –

Cotton

Polypropylene

Based on the nature, the face mask market is segmented into –

Reusable Face Mask

Disposable Face Mask

Based on the distribution channel, the face mask market is segmented into –

Supermarket

Pharmacies

Convenience stores

Online

Based on the end-user industry, the face mask market is segmented into –

Chemical & Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

Health Care & Pharmaceutical

Mining & Construction

Agriculture

Others

Face Mask Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the largest face mask market globally, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. North America is projected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the global market over the forecast period. North America has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, which would support the growth of the face mask market in the region. Growing awareness regarding health and hygiene is driving the market.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share face mask market in 2020. A broad customer base, along with the outbreak of the Corona Virus, is forcing the manufacturers operating in the region to increase the mask production capacity to satisfy the growing demand for the product. In the European region, mandatory masks in public places and rules regarding the lockdown have nearly minimized the outbreak substantially.

Face Mask Market: Competitive Landscape –

Some of the prominent players in the face mask market include Honeywell International, The 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Moldex-Metric Incorporated, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Uvex.

The other major companies are KOWA, SAS Safety Corporation, Prestige Ameritech, Alpha ProTech, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Corporate Limited, The Gerson Company, Cardinal Health, Cambridge Mask Company, Trimpeks, Medi Dent Disposable International, Medline Industries, Molnlycke Health Care, Owens & Minor, Narang Medical Limited.

In March 2020, in support of the U.S. government’s response to the Corona Virus pandemic, Honeywell International increased its production capacity in Phoenix to manufacture N95 face masks.

The face mask market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

Face Mask Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Face Mask Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

