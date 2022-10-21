Holography and Digital Printing Folding Carton Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion during 2022–2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —The global holography and digital printing folding carton market size is estimated to be at a CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period (2021-2027). The report on the global holography and digital printing folding carton market has published by the Marker Statsville Group. The report provides the client the latest trending insights about the holography and digital printing folding carton market. You will find in the report include market value and growth rate, size, production consumption, and gross margin, prices, and other influential factors. Along with these, you will get detailed information about all the distributors, suppliers, and retailers of the holography and digital printing folding carton market in the report. The competitive scenario of all the industry players is mentioned in detail in the report. Due to the pandemic, the market players have strategically changed their business plans.

Factors Affecting the Holography and Digital Printing Folding Carton Market over the Forecast Period

The increasing investments in the research and development activities and the rising technological advancements in the Holography and Digital Printing Folding Carton market increase market growth. Due to the increase of pandemics worldwide, several market issues have been generated worldwide, such as the economic crisis in various regions and the loss of employment.

The increase in the need for recyclable and sustainable packaging, growth in the e-commerce sector, and the adoption of eco-friendly materials for manufacturing folding cartons will significantly impact the growth of the folding carton market value during the forecast period.

Growth in Smart Folding Cartons & Digital Printing

The development and growing popularity of holography and digital printing folding carton will drive the growth of the folding carton market, Market Statsville Group (MSG) experts say.

Digital printing is likely to gain traction in the folding carton market owing to the need for fast turnaround and personalized packaging from various brands. Several retailers, brands, and supply chain partners are experiencing a rise in demand for folding cartons with appealing graphics to attract consumers. The availability of various types of digital carton presses is also increasing the use of digital printing technology. Thus, with the rise in demand for digitally printed folding cartons, there will be a simultaneous increase in market growth for folding cartons during the forecast period.

Advances in the printed electronics technology are making the development of smart packaging economical. Moreover, smart folding cartons enable vendors to track the package throughout the delivery process. They provide customers with product information using QR codes or feature individualized design and messages for customers.

Incorporating several technologies such as QR codes, NFC, RFID, and embedded barcodes will help gain customer trust through improved customer experiences.

Impact of COVID-19 on Holography and Digital Printing Folding Carton Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the global economy, which will considerably impact the growth of the holography and digital printing folding carton market. The investment in smart technologies will see a halt in the sector growth in 2020. However, post COVID-19, the market for holography and digital printing folding carton is expected to witness considerable growth backed by the rising government initiatives to develop smart packaging across various packaging demands. This, in turn, is expected to propel the market growth post-COVID-19 across the globe.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global holography and digital printing folding carton market based on type and application.

The holography and digital printing folding carton market has been segmented based on type –

Straight tuck end

Reverse tuck end

Tuck top auto-bottom

Tuck top snap-lock bottom

Full seal end

Double glued sidewall

Others.

The holography and digital printing folding carton market has been segmented based on application –

Cosmetics

Liquors Bottling

Personal Care Products

Sports (golf balls)

DVD

Holography and Digital Printing Folding Carton Market Regional Outlook

The holography and digital printing folding carton market have been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global holography and digital printing folding carton market, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the holography and digital printing folding carton market during the forecast period. Moreover, North America is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Holography and Digital Printing Folding Carton Market Competitors Includes

The holography and digital printing folding carton market are highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key holography and digital printing folding carton market players operating in the global market include –

Graphic Packaging International Corporation

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Autajon

Hazen Paper Co.

PrintPark

Electronics For Imaging

Tetra Laval

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Huhtamaki

Georgia-Pacific LLC

WestRock

CCL

AR Packaging

Amcor Limited

Gulf Printing & Packaging

Metsä Board

The holography and digital printing folding carton market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

