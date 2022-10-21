Smart Irrigation Controllers Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion during 2022–2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —The global smart irrigation controllers market was valued at USD 1,055.4 million in 2020 to USD 2,807.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15% from 2021 to 2027. Water scarcity is currently considered a significant environmental issue across the globe. Although the commercial and agriculture industries use most of the water resources, the residential sector has also become a significant end user of the same, and this trend can be witnessed mainly in developed countries. Several studies have showcased that the majority of the residential usage of water resources is being used for landscape irrigation. For maintaining plant health, irrigation is essential; excess water can negatively impact both the environment and the economy.

With a considerable increase in the global population, declining agricultural lands, and depletion of natural resources, the need to enhance farm yield has become critical. Limited availability of natural resources such as fresh water and arable land and the sluggish yield rate in several staple crops have further aggravated the issue. Another concern plaguing the agriculture industry is the shifting structure of the agricultural workforce toward the non-agriculture or service industry. As a result of the declining agricultural force, the adoption of internet connectivity solutions, smart technologies in agricultural practices has increased.

Smart irrigation controllers are being used in the residential and commercial industry since 2000. The use of smart technology is to ensure optimum application of water to achieve high crop yields and reduce operational costs is called smart irrigation. To meet the growing demand for agricultural produce from the limited labor and farmlands, established agriculture machinery developers and technology vendors are introducing innovative solutions in the farming arena. These solutions are helping the farmers to close the supply-demand gap as it ensures the high yields, profitability, and protection of the environment. Smart irrigation controllers reduce water usage outdoors, as they can monitor and control the amount of water required to the site. Smart irrigation controllers are a new generation of irrigation controllers that use the current, historic evapotranspiration and weather conditions, soil moisture levels, and other factors to meet the water demand regarding plants.

Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growth in Adoption of Smart Agriculture Practices

Limited availability of natural resources such as fresh water and arable land and slowing yield trends in several staple crops has prompted growers and companies in the farming sector to introduce innovative and advanced smart agriculture techniques to enhance farm profitability. With the exponential growth of population, the subsequent rise in demand for food, shrinking agricultural lands, and depletion of finite natural resources, the need to enhance farm yield has become critical.

With the advent of innovative technological solutions, effective government policies and investments are necessary for awareness and further development in the industry. The following table depicts several initiatives taken by governments of different countries to promote smart irrigation controllers across the globe. The increase in the urban population in developing countries and the enhancement of quality of living due to high-income levels are boosting the demand for crop production.

Restraints: High Technological Costs and Limited Technical Knowledge and Skills

The usage of smart irrigation controllers has gained widespread acceptance in developed countries and has been a crucial factor in driving the development of landscapes. Furthermore, in developing regions, farmers have extremely low farm income due to the high requirement of technical skills in farming techniques involved in the agricultural business. As a result, deploying smart irrigation controllers in agricultural activities is difficult for farmers in such regions. The growers/users are afraid of taking risks related to adopting new technologies until they have some proof of their proper functionality and yield increasing potential.

One of the significant disadvantages associated with the use of smart irrigation controllers is that they usually cost more as compared to the traditional irrigation controllers and also require a more detailed initial setup and installation process. Depending on the conditions, a certified professional is required to install the controller. The integration of different components needed in smart irrigation practices is an expensive affair. The primary elements necessary for deploying smart irrigation practices in agriculture are controllers, sensors, and meters, among others, which may vary in price from several thousand dollars to 10 times the number. Moreover, these technologies require regular maintenance to keep them running, and a high initial investment is involved, hindering the market’s growth.

Opportunities: Advancement in Communication Technologies

With rapid changes in technology, companies can form a system that helps automate the irrigation process so that there is an efficient and proper usage of water and less workload on farmers. As more and more advancements are expected to happen in the field of IoT in the coming years, the use of smart irrigation products can turn out to be more efficient and less costly. The intelligent irrigation industry depends strongly on IoT to create automated watering systems, which can replace traditional irrigation controllers. With the help of advancements in communication technology, smart irrigation controllers will predict user actions, rainfall patterns, time to harvest, and other factors, which will make the system work independently without human intervention.

Advancements in communication technologies used for irrigation are also expected to be an opportunity for global and domestic players. Companies in the industry can upgrade their product offerings and can form partnerships with regional players. Irrigation systems could be upgraded to track data based on real-time information. The users can receive real-time updates and know the condition of the field, thus helping the consumers make quick decisions in case of any issue and opening up new opportunities for growth in the irrigation industry.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the smart irrigation controllers market based on type, end user, and regions.

By Type Outlook (USD billion, 2017-2027, Revenue)

Weather-Based

Soil-Based

By End User Outlook (USD billion, 2017-2027, Revenue)

Agriculture

Non-Agriculture

By Region Outlook (USD billion, 2017-2027, Revenue)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Soil-Based, by type, is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

Based on the type, the global smart irrigation controllers market has been segmented into weather-based and soil-based. Soli-Based is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 15.68% during the forecast period 2021-2027 and has a market revenue share of 48.58% in 2020.

Instead of using the weather data, the soil-based controllers use a soil moisture sensor placed in the lawns’ root zone to understand the water demand. The soil moisture sensor sends the information to the controller, which helps estimate the soil’s volumetric water content. Volumetric water content is the portion of the total volume of the soil which is occupied by water. The controllers are adjusted to open the valves and start with the irrigation process when the water content reaches a desired pre-defined threshold. The predefined threshold value depends on the soil and vegetation type, which usually ranges from 10 to 40%.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest growing CAGR during the forecast period

Based on region, the global market of smart irrigation controllers has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific has the fastest growth rate of 16.05% during the forecast period and having a revenue share of 27.72%. The Asia-Pacific smart irrigation controllers market is analyzed across Japan, China, India, Australia, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Asia-Pacific is an emerging region in the smart irrigation controllers market. Increasing disposable incomes, high population growth, and booming urbanization are some of the reasons in the Asia-Pacific region that have resulted in a robust evolution in the consumption patterns of the area. Henceforth, the region’s farmers are focusing on increasing crop yield and an all-year-round supply of agricultural produce to meet the escalating demand.

With the high demand for agricultural produce, implementing smart irrigation practices is increasingly being adopted in the region to meet the demand and supply gap. Several countries in the area face inadequate resource accessibility coupled with mounting demand for food; therefore, the adoption of smart irrigation practices has become very important. However, factors such as lack of technology, infrastructure support, and awareness restrict the growth of smart irrigation practices in the region. However, some countries in the area are working toward overcoming these challenges. For instance, Australia and Japan are working with their governments to develop smart irrigation solutions at the desired rate. In the last five years, the region has also witnessed an increase in the number of smart irrigation controllers manufacturers and start-ups in smart irrigation systems. Already established companies are also expanding their presence in the region due to increasing opportunities in the region. Increasing acceptance of technological advancements and rebates and subsidies are also being offered by governments across different countries to promote smart irrigation controllers.

Key Market Players

The smart irrigation controllers market has witnessed rapid growth with the participation of some of the leading players across the industry, such as The Toro Company, Netafim, Hunter Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint, Rachio, Rain Machine, ET Water, Galcon Industries, Weathermatic, Calsense, and AquaSpy.