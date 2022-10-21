Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Growth, Trends, Huge Business Opportunity and Value Chain 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market size was valued at million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030.

A passenger vehicle airbag’s main function is to provide a cushion between the driver and steering wheel to reduce injuries during collisions. It includes fronting seat-mounted side-impact units for protecting occupants of other vehicles involved in frontal crashes from being ejected or partially ejected through windows.

The global airbag fabric market has been witnessing increasing demand for front airbags due to their ability to protect occupants during accidents, which is expected to be one of the key factors driving this growth over the upcoming years.

Global Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global passenger vehicle airbag fabric market based on type and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Analysis by Type

Flat Airbag Fabric

OPW Airbag Fabric

Global Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Analysis, by Application

Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Other

Global Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Manufacturers –

Hyosung

Kolon

Dual

JOYSON

Porcher

UTT

Milliken

Global Safety Textiles (Hyosung)

HMT (Xiamen) New Technical Materials Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Co. Ltd.

Autoliv AB

Kolon Industries

Takata Corporation

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Passenger Vehicle Airbag Fabric Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

