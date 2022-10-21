Adenovirus Testing Market Is Set To Witness A 6.9% Growth By 2031

Botanical Infused Drinks Market Size, Trends Analysis By Product Types (Herbs, Flowers, Spices), By Nature (Alcohol, Non-Alcohol), By Application (Beauty Beverage, Coffee, Tea, Infused Water, Energy Drinks, Cocktails, Smoothies), By Region – Global Insights 2021 To 2031

Over the projection period, global sales of botanical infused drinks are expected to expand steadily. Botanical infused drinks are in high demand due to their environmentally friendly credentials, natural flavours, and health advantages.

Prominent Key players of the Botanical Infused Drinks market survey report:

  • Lotus Elixirs North America Inc.
  • DSM
  • Botanical Lab
  • Beyond Alcohol Ltd
  • Three Spirit Drinks Ltd
  • Jin+Ja
  • Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc.
  • Canna Cola
  • Doctor Stress
  • VCC Brands
  • IQ Juice

Botanical Infused Drinks Market Segmentation:

  • Based on product types, the global botanical infused drinks market can be segmented as:

    • Herbs
    • Flowers
    • Spices
    • Others

  • Based on nature, the global botanical infused drinks market can be segmented as:

    • Alcohol
    • Non-Alcohol

  • Based on application, the global Botanical infused drinks market can be segmented as:

    • Beauty beverage
    • Coffee
    • Tea
    • Infused Water
    • Energy drinks
    • Cocktails
    • Smoothies
    • RTDs
    • Juice
    • Others

  • Based on the region, the global Botanical infused drinks market can be segmented as:

    • North America
      •  U.S. and Canada
    • Latin America
      • Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others
    • Western Europe
      • Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
    • Eastern Europe
      • Poland and Russia
    • Asia Pacific
      • China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand
    • The Middle East and Africa
      •  GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Express Press Release Distribution