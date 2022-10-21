Market For Modular Chillers Will Grow At A CAGR Of Around 5.2% Over 2032– Fact.MR Study

Modular Chillers Market Analysis by Product Type (Compressor Chillers, Absorption Chillers), by Cooling Technology (Air-Cooled, Water-Cooled, Evaporatively Condensed Modular Chillers), by Refrigerant Type, by Capacity, by End-Use Sector, by Region – Worldwide Forecast 2022-2032

Global sales of modular coolers are estimated at US$3.7 billion in 2022 . According to a detailed industry analysis, the global modular chiller market is projected to reach US$6.2 billion by 2032  , growing at a compound annual growth rate of around  5.2% from 2022 to 2032 .

Prominent Key Players of Modular Coolers Market Survey Report:

  • Johnson Controls
  • LG electronics
  • Carrier Corporation
  • Trane Technologies plc
  • Gree Electrical Appliances, Inc.

Key segments covered in the Modular Chillers industry research

  • Modular Coolers Market by Product Type:

    • compressor cooler
      • screw cooler
      • centrifugal cooler
      • scroll cooler
      • piston cooler
    • absorption chillers

  • Modular Chiller Market By Capacity:

    • Up to 30 tons of modular coolers
    • Modular coolers from 30 to 50 tons
    • Modular coolers from 50 to 70 tons
    • Modular coolers from 70 to 100 tons
    • 100 – 150 ton modular coolers
    • Modular coolers over 150 tons

  • Modular Coolers Market by Cooling Technology:

    • Air-cooled modular chillers
    • Water-cooled modular chillers
    • Modular Evaporative Condensing Coolers

  • Modular Chillers Market, by Coolant Type:

    • Modular R134A chillers
    • Modular chillers R744
    • Modular chillers R717
    • HCFC (R2, R123, R124, R151) Modular water chillers
    • HCS (R600A, R290) Modular water chillers
    • Modular chillers R407C
    • Modular R404A chillers
    • Modular chillers R410A
    • Modular R448A chillers
    • R449A modular water chillers
    • Other

  • Modular Chillers Market by End-Use Sector:

    • Commercial modular chillers
      • corporate offices
      • data center
      • hospitality
    • Industrial modular chillers
      • Chemicals & Petrochemicals
      • healthcare
      • plastics and polymers
      • food and drinks
      • Oil Gasoline
      • Energy & Power
      • automobile
      • Discrete Manufacturing

  • Modular Chiller Market by Regions:

    • North American modular cooler market
    • Latin American modular cooler market
    • Market for modular coolers in Europe
    • East Asia Modular Cooler Market
    • South Asia and Oceania Modular Coolers Market
    • MEA market for modular coolers

The insights for each vendor consist of:

  • company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main Market Information
  • market share
  • Sales, prices and gross margin

What insights does the Modular Cooler Market report offer the readers?

  • Fragmentation of modular chillers by product type, end use and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstocks, downstream demand and the current market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of every Modular Chiller player.
  • Various regulations imposed by governments on Modular Chiller consumption in detail.
  • Influence of modern technologies such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on the global modular chiller.

The report provides the following Modular Cooler Market insights and assessments, which are helpful to all participants involved in the Modular Cooler Market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand in Modular Chillers
  • Latest industry analysis on the Modular Cooler Market with key analysis on market drivers, trends and influencing factors
  • Key trends analysis of the modular chiller market and changing consumer preferences in major verticals.
  • Changing demand for modular chillers and consumption of different products
  • Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services
  • Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the major players of Modular Chiller
  • Sales in the US modular cooler market will continue to grow, driven by growing consumer confidence and the economic recovery
  • The demand forecast for modular chillers in Europe remains stable as many countries like the UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Questionnaires Answered in Modular Cooler Market Report Include:

  • How has the modular chiller market grown?
  • What are the current and future prospects of the global modular chiller based on region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Modular Chiller?
  • Why is Modular Chiller consumption the highest in the region?
  • In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

