Anatomic Pathology Market Raw material Outlook, Variables, Trends and Scope Study

Anatomic Pathology Industry Overview

The global anatomic pathology market size is expected to reach USD 34.66 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.08% from 2021 to 2028. The advent of technology in the instruments and the protocols used during the anatomic pathological procedures is anticipated to increase the adoption rate of advanced anatomic pathological instruments.

Market players are collaborating for the refurbishment of pathology products by the incorporation of innovative disease diagnostic models. In April 2021, Leica Biosystems collaborated with Paige, an AI-based diagnostics company, for expanded access to computational pathology products for translational and clinical research. Under this partnership, Paige’s AI-enabled research software and Leica Biosystems’ digital pathology platform were combined. This, in turn, accelerates investments in the up-gradation of pathological equipment.

Anatomic Pathology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anatomic pathology market on the basis of product and services, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product & Services Insights, the market is segmented into Instruments, Consumables, and Services

The consumables segment dominated the market in 2020 with a share of over 65.0%.

The ongoing technological advancements and focused efforts by the market participants to offer anatomic pathological instruments with an improved design are anticipated to bolster the growth of the instruments segment.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery and Development, and Others

The disease diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of over 55.0% in 2020.

The drug discovery and development segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative pace over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others

The hospitals segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 45.0% in 2020 owing to the high hospitalization rate of cancer patients, coupled with a substantial number of frequent readmissions in hospitals.

The emergence of advanced testing techniques and equipment has led to a lucrative growth of the diagnostic laboratories segment.

Anatomic Pathology Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Anatomic pathology is a mature industry with a large number of key players in it. The advent of new strategic plans to maintain competitiveness stimulates market growth. The market is well equipped with upcoming and innovative instruments and consumables to address the challenges in transforming pathology trends.

Some prominent players in the global Anatomic Pathology market include:

Danaher Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PHC Holdings Corporation

Cardinal Health

Bio SB

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

BioGenex

